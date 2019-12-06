BARC SG ASO Recruitment 2019: Last Date to Apply Online at barc.gov.in, Steps How to Apply Check here

Career news is coming out regarding the ASO recruitment as the online applications for the BARC SG ASO recruitment examination is set to be closed today and today will be the last date for applying for the examination in their official website. All the interested candidates who haven’t applied for the examination can now apply without any further delay.

The online process was started on 16 November 2019 and will be closing today, there will not be any reasons considered for the further delay happening.

Last date to apply for the post is today, 6th December 2019. The date of the exam will soon be released on the official website.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates who are interested to apply must have passed 10th standard from a recognized board and also the candidates who wish to apply for the officer vacancy must have passed the 12th standard from a recognized board.

Following are some important dates for the process:

Starting date of application for the process: 16 th November 2019.

November 2019. Last date for the submission of application: 6th December 2019.

Below are the vacancy details for the process:

Assistant security officer post will have 19 vacancies and security guard posts will have 73 vacancies.

Educational qualification:

Candidates must be graduated from a recognized university.

Security officer: 10th pass candidates are eligible for the post.

The website to apply for the post will be www.barc.gov.in . Candidates are advised to go through the notification released on the official website to verify the eligibility criteria.

The application must be filled only if meeting the eligibility criteria.Keep visiting the official website for more updates and time information.

