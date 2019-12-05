Bankura District Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 19 Contractual Posts, Steps How to Apply Check here

Bankura district has opened up posts for Technical Assistant, Program Assistant and other 19 contractual posts. The notification was posted on 4th December 2019, and so the interested candidates can apply online by 26th December 2019 after checking the eligibility criteria.

The candidates should make sure that all the personal details and educational details must be filled up properly.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA AND VACANCIES

Assistant Engineer – 1 vacancy is available for this post, and the age limit is 18- 40 years. The educational qualification includes B.E. in Civil Engineering.

– 1 vacancy is available for this post, and the age limit is 18- 40 years. The educational qualification includes B.E. in Civil Engineering. Technical Assistant – Vacancy for the post of the technical assistant is 8. The candidate should at least have a Diploma in Civil Engineering, and the age limit is 18- 40 years.

– Vacancy for the post of the technical assistant is 8. The candidate should at least have a Diploma in Civil Engineering, and the age limit is 18- 40 years. Junior Program Officer – For this post, the candidate must be between 18- 40 years. He/ She should be a graduate with an aggregate of 55% and should possess a 6-month Computer courses certification. There are 2 vacancies for the post of Junior Program Officer.

– For this post, the candidate must be between 18- 40 years. He/ She should be a graduate with an aggregate of 55% and should possess a 6-month Computer courses certification. There are 2 vacancies for the post of Junior Program Officer. Computer Assistant – The educational qualification for this post is that the candidate should be 12th class passed along with a computer course certificate. The age limit is 18-40 years, and the vacancy for the post is 2

– The educational qualification for this post is that the candidate should be 12th class passed along with a computer course certificate. The age limit is 18-40 years, and the vacancy for the post is 2 Program Assistant – The vacancy for this post is 6, and the age limit of the candidate should be between 18- 40 years. To apply for the post of Programme Assistant, the candidate should be 10th- 12th pass with 60% marks in Science stream with Physics and Mathematics and should also have a computer certificate.

The pay scales of the different posts are: –

S. No. Posts Pay 1 Assistant Engineer Rs 36,000/- 2 Technical Assistant Rs 25,000/- 3 Junior Program Officer Rs 22,000/- 4 Computer Assistant Rs 16,000/- 5 Program Assistant Rs 16,000/-

The selection process will be based on written test/ Viva-voce/ Computer Aptitude test. There is no fee for filling up the application form.

HOW TO APPLY FOR THE VARIOUS POSTS?

The interested candidates can check for the eligibility criteria mentioned above and then proceed to fill up the application form online for the concerned posts

The candidates need not send the printout to the Bankura District. However, the eligible candidates will be informed about the further proceedings

After the candidates have successfully filled the application, it is advised that the candidates should take a printout and keep it safely for future use

S. No. Post name Written test marks Computer test marks Viva-voce marks Total marks 1 Assistant Engineer 80 – 20 100 2 Technical Assistant 80 – 20 100 3 Junior Program Officer 60 30 10 100 4 Computer Assistant 60 30 10 100 5 Program Assistant 60 30 10 100

The candidates are advised to check the official website www.bankura.nic.in for important notices and latest updates.

