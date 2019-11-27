Kurukshetra District Court Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Stenographer (Grade 3) Post at districts.ecourts.gov.in, Steps to Apply and Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

There is important news for the candidates who are seeking to start their career working with judiciary in the state of Haryana. As per the latest employment notice published by the office of the District and Sessions Judge, Kurukshetra on 21st November 2019, applications are being invited from interested candidates for the post of Stenographer (Grade 3) with the Sessions Division, Kurukshetra.

As per the employment notice, a total of five positions are available wherein candidates are to be selected on ad-hoc basis. The recruitment will initially be for a period of six months or till the date they are regularised by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh. Applications must be sent in a sealed envelope addressed to the Office of the District and Sessions Judge, Kurukshetra with “Application for the post of Stenographer Grade – III on ADHOC BASIS” written at the top.

Candidates must attach their educational certificates, experience certificates, category certificates and other documents along with the application form in the prescribed format. The application should be sent via speed post or can be delivered by hand to – The Superintendent, Office of the District and Sessions Judge, Kurukshetra, Haryana.

The last date for receipt of application and other documents is 5th December 2019 5.00 PM. The office will not be responsible for any postal delays, so the candidates should send their applications a few days in advance, instead of waiting for the last few days.

Moreover, it should be noted that any applications that are incomplete, have wrong details, do not have the required documents or are received after the cut-off date will be rejected without any intimation to the candidate. The format of the application form can be downloaded from the official website of Kurukshetra District Courts, i.e. www.districts.ecourts.gov.in/india/haryana/kurukshetra/recruit.

Kurukshetra District Court Recruitment 2019: Important Information

Candidates must note the below mentioned important information pertaining to the Kurukshetra District Court Recruitment 2019 for the post of stenographer: –

The total number of vacancies available is 5. Though this number can be increased or reduced due to administrative reasons.

The candidates must not be less than 18 years old as on 1 st January 2019.

January 2019. The candidates must not be above 42 years of age as on 1 st January 2019

January 2019 Age relaxation limits are available as per the guidelines of the Haryana government.

The candidates must have completed a bachelor’s degree in arts or science from a recognised university. Any equivalent qualification is also acceptable.

The candidate must have proficiency in computer operations, including MS Word and MS Excel.

The candidates must appear for a Shorthand Test or Computer Proficiency Test which will be held in District Courts Kurukshetra. The schedule for the test will be updated on the website only, and no separate call letters will be issued.

The admit cards for the test will be available for download from the website of the court only. It is mandatory to bring the admit card on the day of the exam; otherwise, the candidate will not be allowed to sit in the test.

Kurukshetra District Court Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Stenographer (Grade 3) Post at districts.ecourts.gov.in, Steps to Apply and Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

