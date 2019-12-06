GOA Government Jobs Recruitment Process to Start in January 2020, Check here for Latest Update

There is an important update for the candidates who are residing in the state of Goa and have been aspiring for government jobs. As per latest reports, the chief minister of the state, Mr Pramod Sawant has issued directions to the personnel department of the Goa Government on 05th December 2019 to expedite the work pertaining to the Goa Staff Selection Commission.

He has further issued instructions that the personnel department needs to ensure that necessary advertisements pertaining to various recruitment drives must be issued latest by the first week of January 2020.

These developments took place in a meeting that the Chief Minister held with the senior officers of the personnel department on 2nd December 2019, where he took notice of the delay. He, therefore, instructed the officials to start working on getting the Goa Staff Selection Commission up and running.

Mr Pramod Sawant further instructed the officials that all the selections for class C posts under the various ministries, departments, and organisations of Goa Government will henceforth be done through Goa Staff Selection Commission, which was officially set-up nearly two months ago.

Other than holding discussions pertaining to the Goa Staff Selection Commission, Mr Sawant also directed the officials to collect details from all the departments and ministries under the Goa Government for all the employees who have been working there since the last 10 years as contractual employees.

He also added that the list should also include the names of all such employees as well who have been working for such long periods that their contracts expired, and they had to be dismissed.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – GOA Government Jobs Recruitment 2020

Question: When was the Goa Staff Selection Commission set-up?

Answer: Goa Staff Selection Commission was set-up in the month of October in Goa, and it will now be responsible for the selection and recruitment of suitable candidates for various available profiles with the government departments.

Question: Does this mean all contractual employees will get permanent employment?

Answer: Nothing has been mentioned by the chief minister in this regards. He has just instructed the officers to prepare the list of such employees.

Question: When will Goa Staff Selection Commission start its recruitment drives?

Answer: According to the directions of the chief minister, all notifications regarding the recruitment drives shall be published by the Goa Staff Selection Commission by the first week of January 2020.

Question: How many vacancies will be available?

Answer: There is no information in this regard as of now, and things will become clear only when the recruitment notices are published latest by the first week of January 2020.

