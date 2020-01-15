HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    • Mumbai Custom Duty Recruitment 2020: Apply for 13 Tax Assistant (Sports Persons), Check How to Apply

    Posted on by Faizan Bhombal

    Mumbai Custom Duty Recruitment 2020, Mumbai Custom Duty published notification for 13 Tax Assistant (Sports Persons). Candidates can check official website mumbaicustomszone1.gov.in

    The Office Of Commissioner of Customs (General), Mumbai has updated a notification calling out interested applicants for the recruitment process for the post of Tax Assistant (Sports Persons). The application form is to be filled through offline mode.

    In the Mumbai Custom Duty Bharti 2020 the recruitment process is carried out in order to fill up 13 vacancies for the posts. Therefore, the eligible candidates can submit the application form on or before 31st January 2020.

    IMPORTANT DATES

    • The application process for the recruitment process of the Mumbai Custom Duty Recruitment 2020 has started on 13th January 2020.
    • The last date for submitting the offline application form is 31st January 2020.

    VACANCY DETAILS

    There are a total number of 13 vacancies for the Mumbai Custom Duty Recruitment 2020. The sports-wise distribution of the vacancies is given below:

    • Yachting- 03 posts (Male / Female)
    • Cricket- 02 posts (Male)
    • Hockey- 02 posts (Male)
    • Athletics- 02 posts (Male)
    • Badminton- 02 posts (Male / Female)
    • Football- 02 posts (Male)

    EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

    The candidates should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent and should have basic knowledge in the use of computer applications. They should also possess a speed of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour for data entry work. Also, the candidates with sports disciplines who have represented in the below-mentioned categories may apply in the recruitment process:

    • State or Country in the National or International Competition. OR
    • University in the inter-university tournament conducted by the inter-university/ Sports Board. OR
    • State School Team in national sports/ games for schools conducted by All India School Games Federation. OR
    • National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive.

    SELECTION PROCESS

    The candidates will be selected on basis of merit.

    AGE LIMIT

    The candidates should have a minimum age of 18 years, and they should not exceed the age of 27 years as on 31st January 2020.

    PAY SCALE

    The selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs. 25,500 – Rs. 81,100.

    HOW TO APPLY?

    The interested candidates can send their application form in the address mentioned below, and the candidates are expected to enclose all their important documents and certificates such as Educational Qualification, Caste, Age, Experience certificate (if applicable) and any other relevant documents along with the application form.

    FAQs:-

    Question:  When is the last date to submit application form of Mumbai Custom Duty Recruitment 2020?

    Answer:  The last date for application is 31st January 2020

    Question:  How many vacancies are there in the Mumbai Custom Duty Recruitment 2020?

    Answer:   There are a total of 13 vacancies available. 

    Question:  What is the selection process of the Mumbai Custom Duty Recruitment 2020?

    Answer:   The selection will be made on Merit basis.

    Question: What is the official website of Mumbai Custom Duty?

    Answer:   The official website of Mumbai Custom Duty is www.mumbaicustomszone1.gov.in

