CSIR NET Result 2019 Released on csirnet.nta.nic.in; Steps to Download here

CSIR NET Result 2019

The CSIR NET Result 2019 has been released today by the National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates appeared in the CSIR NET 2019 exam can check their results from the official website of NTA.

The result got declared on 14th January 2020. The result released is for the written examination. The exam was held for the CSIR NET 2019 written test on 15th December 2019. The exam was held across the country at various exam centres.

The provisional answer key for CSIR NET 2019 exam was released by the National Testing Agency on January 10, 2020. NTA will release e-certificates soon once the result is being released. Candidates must follow the mentioned points in order to download the NTA CSIR NET result 2019.

The site to get more details on the examination and to download the CSIR NET Result 2019 is www.csirnet.nta.nic.in .

Steps to download e-certificates of CSIR NET 2019:

Visit the official site of CSIR NET as mentioned above.

Click on the “CSIR NET 2019 e-certificate” link available on the home page.

You will get redirected to a new login page.

Enter the roll number or application number along with day, month, year and exam session along with the captcha code.

Your e-certificate will get displayed on the screen.

Check and download the e-certificate.

Keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

NTA will release two separate merit lists, one comprising of the candidates qualifying for the award of JRF-NET and the second, of those candidates qualifying the Eligibility Test for Lectureship, LS-NET/ Assistant Professorship.

This recruitment drive is being held to fulfil the vacancy of 274345 candidates appeared for CSIR NET 2019 examination. The examination was held in 605 centres in 214 cities.

<noscript><iframe title="CSIR NET Result 2019 Declare Today|How To Check|CSIR NET Result 2019|" width="640" height="480" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DQweXTx8Wb0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

