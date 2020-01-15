Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 1273 Apprentice for Different Trades at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in
There is a recent update from the Western Railway, and according to the update it is inviting all the interested candidates who are interested in applying for the post of Apprentice for different trades. So, the candidates who aspire to seek a job in Railway can visit the official website and complete the application process by going through a prescribed format that is given on the website. The candidates should make sure that they fill up the application form before 14th February 2020.
IMPORTANT DATES
- The starting date for submitting the online application for the Western Railway recruitment 2020 is 15th January 2020
- The last date for submitting the online application form is 14th February 2020
VACANCY DETAILS
For the Western Railway recruitment 2020, there are a total of 1273 vacancies which are further divided into:
- Diesel Mechanic – 100 Posts
- Electrician – 380 Posts
- Welder (Gas and Electric) – 51 Posts
- Machinist – 16 Posts
- Fitter – 345 Posts
- Turner – 10 Posts
- Wireman- 43 Posts
- Mason – 25 Posts
- Carpenter – 20 Posts
- Painter – 15 Posts
- Gardener – 20 Posts
- Florist & Landscaping – 10 Posts
- Pump Operator cum Mechanic – 30 Posts
- Horticulture Assistant – 15 Posts
- Electronic Mechanic – 30 Posts
- Information & Communication Technician – 10 Posts
- Computer Operator and Programming Assistant – 60 Posts
- Stenographer – 30 Posts
- Baker & Confectioner – 6 Posts
- Apprentice Food Production (General/Vegetarian/Cooking) – 20 Posts
- Hotel Clerk/Receptionist – 2 Posts
- Digital Photography – 2 Posts
- Assistant Front Officer Manager – 2 Posts
- Computer Networking Technician – 6 Posts
- Creche Management Trainee – 3 Posts
- Secretarial Assistant – 6 Posts
- HouseKeeper – 12 Posts
- Health Sanitary Inspector – 2 Posts
- Dental Laboratory Technician –2 Posts
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION
The candidates applying for the Western Railway recruitment should be Class 10 passed, and they should hold an ITI Certificate in the concerned subject from a recognized University.
AGE LIMIT
The candidate should have a minimum age of 15 years, and they should not exceed the age of 24 years. However, there is relaxation of age for the candidates belonging to the Reserved categories as per the rules of the Government
HOW TO APPLY?
- The interested candidates can visit the official website of Western Railway, i.e. wcr.indianrailways.gov.in
- They can then search for the notification regarding the Western Railway recruitment process and read the official notification of the recruitment process
- After reading the eligibility criteria, the candidates can then fill up the application form through a prescribed format available on the website
FAQs:-
Question: When is the last date for submitting the application form of Western Railway recruitment?
Answer: The last date for applications is 14th February 2020.
Question: How many vacancies are there in Western Railway recruitment?
Answer: There are a total of 1273 vacancies.
Question: What is the age limit of the Western Railway recruitment?
Answer: The age limit for Western Railway Recruitment is 15-24 years.
Question: What is the official website of the Western Railway?
Answer: The official website for Western Railways is wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.