Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 1273 Apprentice for Different Trades at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

There is a recent update from the Western Railway, and according to the update it is inviting all the interested candidates who are interested in applying for the post of Apprentice for different trades. So, the candidates who aspire to seek a job in Railway can visit the official website and complete the application process by going through a prescribed format that is given on the website. The candidates should make sure that they fill up the application form before 14th February 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES

The starting date for submitting the online application for the Western Railway recruitment 2020 is 15th January 2020

The last date for submitting the online application form is 14th February 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

For the Western Railway recruitment 2020, there are a total of 1273 vacancies which are further divided into:

Diesel Mechanic – 100 Posts

Electrician – 380 Posts

Welder (Gas and Electric) – 51 Posts

Machinist – 16 Posts

Fitter – 345 Posts

Turner – 10 Posts

Wireman- 43 Posts

Mason – 25 Posts

Carpenter – 20 Posts

Painter – 15 Posts

Gardener – 20 Posts

Florist & Landscaping – 10 Posts

Pump Operator cum Mechanic – 30 Posts

Horticulture Assistant – 15 Posts

Electronic Mechanic – 30 Posts

Information & Communication Technician – 10 Posts

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant – 60 Posts

Stenographer – 30 Posts

Baker & Confectioner – 6 Posts

Apprentice Food Production (General/Vegetarian/Cooking) – 20 Posts

Hotel Clerk/Receptionist – 2 Posts

Digital Photography – 2 Posts

Assistant Front Officer Manager – 2 Posts

Computer Networking Technician – 6 Posts

Creche Management Trainee – 3 Posts

Secretarial Assistant – 6 Posts

HouseKeeper – 12 Posts

Health Sanitary Inspector – 2 Posts

Dental Laboratory Technician –2 Posts

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

The candidates applying for the Western Railway recruitment should be Class 10 passed, and they should hold an ITI Certificate in the concerned subject from a recognized University.

AGE LIMIT

The candidate should have a minimum age of 15 years, and they should not exceed the age of 24 years. However, there is relaxation of age for the candidates belonging to the Reserved categories as per the rules of the Government

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates can visit the official website of Western Railway, i.e. wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

They can then search for the notification regarding the Western Railway recruitment process and read the official notification of the recruitment process

After reading the eligibility criteria, the candidates can then fill up the application form through a prescribed format available on the website

FAQs:-

Question: When is the last date for submitting the application form of Western Railway recruitment?

Answer: The last date for applications is 14th February 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are there in Western Railway recruitment?

Answer: There are a total of 1273 vacancies.

Question: What is the age limit of the Western Railway recruitment?

Answer: The age limit for Western Railway Recruitment is 15-24 years.

Question: What is the official website of the Western Railway?

Answer: The official website for Western Railways is wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Read More