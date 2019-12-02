HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    CISF Recruitment 2019: Apply for 300 CISF Head Constable (General Duty) Posts, Check here for Vacancies Detail and How to Apply

    Posted on by Vasudha

    CISF Recruitment 2019, Central Industrial Security Force released notification for 300 CISF Head Constable (General Duty) Posts. Candidates can check official website

    The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is a part of the Central Armed Forces in India. The CISF is deployed to take care of more than 300 industrial establishments in India. They play a very important role disaster management, for which they are trained.

    The CISF is also tasked with the responsibility of providing security to various government facilities and projects located in different parts of India.

    CISF regularly provides recruitment opportunities to the citizens of India to serve as a part of the Central Industrial Security Force. This is a great opportunity for individuals, as the posts require minimum educational qualifications and provide high pay.

    Recently, CISF has opened up the recruitment process for inducting various candidates through the sports quota. This will allow candidates to join this paramilitary force if they have achieved excellence in some kind of sports and have played at the national level.

    Through the sports quota, CISF will be filling up 300 vacancies. These vacancies will be for the post of Head Constables (General Duty).

    One can make a note of the vacancies available according to different sports and games. The vacancies are as follows –

    • Athletics : 44 (males) + 47 (females)
    • Boxing : 4 (males) + 7 (females)
    • Basketball : 8 (males)
    • Gymnastics : 4 (males)
    • Football : 6 (males)
    • Hockey : 12 (males)
    • Judo : 10 (males) + 7 (females)
    • Kabbaddi : 8 (males) + 12 (females)
    • Shooting : 23 (males) + 9 (females)
    • Swimming : 14 (males)
    • Volleyball : 8 (males)
    • Weight Lifting : 17 (males) + 15 (females)
    • Wrestling : 20 (males)
    • Taekwondo : 16 (males)

    In order to determine if the candidates are eligible for the recruitment into any of these posts, candidates can go through the eligibility criteria as set up by the CISF –

    1. Candidates should have the minimum educational qualification of 10+2 level, that is they should have passed class 12 for a recognised Board.
    2. They should have represented at the State, National or International level in any of the games, sports or athletics.
    3. Minimum age for application is 18 years.
    4. Maximum age of application is 23 years.

    In order to make their application candidates will have to submit the application and postal order/demand draft, along with their documents and certificates, to the address as stated on the notification according to different sports. An application fee of not less than Rs 100/- has to be paid by the candidates. Those belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes are exempted from paying the application fees.

    For the selection process candidates will have to go through 4 steps which are as follows –

    • Trial test
    • Proficiency test
    • Final selection
    • Medical Examination

    The last date for submitting the application for CISF Head Constable (General Duty) post is 17th December 2019. Applicants from North Eastern region can submit their applications till 24th December 2019.

