Southern Railway Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Sports Quota posts at sr.indianrailways.gov.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Vacancies Detail

Southern Railway has invited applications for the Sports Quota posts. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the southern railway recruitment 2019 through the prescribed format on or before 23rd December 2019.

Vacancy details:

Athletics Men – 5.

Athletics Women – 2.

Chess Men – 1.

Cricket Women – 3.

Swimming Men- 1.

Volleyball Men – 3.

Volleyball Women- 4.

Weightlifting Men- 2.

Short job summary:

Educational qualification:

For the post in level 2 and 3 of 7 th PC Pay matrix- the candidate should have passed 12 th

PC Pay matrix- the candidate should have passed 12 For the post in level 4 and 5 of 7th PC Pay matrix – The candidate should have completed graduation.

Age limit:

The minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years of age and maximum age should be 25 years of age that is the sportsperson should have been born on 2nd January 1995 and 1st January 2002.

How to apply:

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the southern railway recruitment 2019 through the prescribed format on or before 23rd December 2019. The candidates can fill the application form in the prescribed format, and all the required documents should be attached and sent to the following address in a cover, duly superscribing.

The candidates should bring the original documents in support of date of birth, educational qualification, sports achievement, and community on the day of trial and interview.

