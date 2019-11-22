FCI Recruitment 2019: Apply for Sports Personnel as Assistant Grade-III Posts, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Exam Pattern and Selection Process

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has issued a vacancy notification for graduates under its sports quota. The candidates shall be recruited under the sports quota for Assistant Grade III positions.

Enthusiastic and qualified candidates can apply for the positions till December 16, 2019.

Vacancy Detail

The vacancy shall include-

Position- Sports Personnel as Assistant Grade-III

Cricket: 01 Post

Football: 01 Post

Important Dates

Particulars Dates Closing Date of Application Submission: December 16, 2019 Closing Date of Application Submission for J&K and NE States: December 23, 2019

Age Limit:

The Applicants are applying need to fall between the age group of 18 years and 27 years as on August 1, 2019.The highest age limit has been relaxed by five years for SC/ST candidates and three years for OBC candidates.

Educational Qualification

The candidate shall hold a Graduation in any discipline from acknowledged University/Institute and with proficiency in the use of Computers. The Educational requirement can be relaxed in the case of mainly Outstanding sports persons.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected based on their representation in a trial, which is likely to be followed by an Interview.

How to apply?

Enthusiastic candidates can apply to the posts through the designated format on or before November 22 2019.

Candidates should qualify themselves that fulfill the required eligibility, educational qualification, age, etc. before applying for the same.

The application form can be downloaded with the help of the following link-

http:llfci.gov.in/archivepressrelease.php.

Applications who complete in all respect and duly signed by the applicants shall be placed in a sealed envelope.

The Envelope should be super scribed with the words “Application for the post of Assistant Grade-lll (General) under sports quota-Discipline (Cricket/Football)”respectively.

For more details, candidates shall refer official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

