South Eastern Central Railway Recruitment 2019: Apply for 26 Sports Quota Vacancies, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

Indian Railways is the biggest employer in the country and is also one of the most sought after options with the aspiring candidates. Candidates look forward to any vacancies being available with the Indian Railways as a job with the railways offers great career benefits and job security.

Now, there is a crucial piece of information for the candidates who wish to start their career with the Indian Railways. As per the latest notification published by the Railway Recruitment Cell Bilaspur which operates under the South Eastern Central Railway.

As per the notification published on 15th December 2019 by the Railway Recruitment Cell Bilaspur, applications are being invited from interested candidates for 26 vacancies available. These vacancies are available only for eligible sportspersons only.

The candidates who are interested in the available vacancies and fulfil the specified criteria must complete their applications on the official website of South Eastern Central Railway @ www.secr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date for completion of the online application process is 13th January 2020, 11.59 PM

Candidates must, therefore, complete their online applications on the official website of South Eastern Central Railway as soon as possible, to avoid any last-minute hassles. Under no circumstances will any applications be accepted after the cut-off date.

So, the candidates must not take any chances and should, in fact, complete their online applications immediately. All the advertised vacancies pertain to Group C positions ranging from Leave 2 to Level 5 for qualified sportspersons.

Eligibility Criteria For SECR Recruitment 2019

Candidate must not be less than 18 years old on 1 st January 2020.

January 2020. Candidate must not be older than 25 years as on 1 st January 2020.

January 2020. Candidates must have completed their 10 th class education with ITI for all level 2 and 3 posts.

class education with ITI for all level 2 and 3 posts. Candidates must have completed 12 th class education for all level 2 and 3 posts.

class education for all level 2 and 3 posts. To apply for level 4 posts, candidates must have completed their graduation from a recognized university. Alternatively, candidates must have passed their class 12 th exams with maths, physics or stenography.

exams with maths, physics or stenography. To apply for level 5 posts, candidates must have completed their graduation from a recognized university.

No age relaxation limits are applicable to the current recruitment drive.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – SECR Recruitment 2019

Question: How many vacancies are available under this recruitment drive?

Answer: A total of 26 vacancies are available under the ongoing recruitment drive.

Question: When is the last date to apply for the SECR Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The last date for receipt of completed online applications is 13th January 2020 11.59 PM.

Question: Which is the official website for submitting applications under SECR Recruitment 2019?

Answer: Applications must be submitted on the official website of South Eastern Central Railway @ www.secr.indianrailways.gov.in

Question: Which type of positions are available for SECR Recruitment 2019?

Answer: All the 26 positions available pertain to Group C posts with level 2 to level 5.

