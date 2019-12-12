HomeRailwaysRRB ALP Articles
    • RRB ALP Technician Result 2019 Date Announced on rrbcdg.gov.in, Check for More Details here

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    RRB ALP Technician Result 2019: The RRB ALP Technician result 2019 date announced on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

    RRB ALP Technician Result 2019
    Railroad Recruitment Board (RRB) has published a notification with respect to the declaration of RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and various posts of Technician result 2019 on its website. Applicants who attended the RRB ALP technician exam 2019 under advertisement no. CEN 01/2018 will be able to check their outcome on 13 December 2019 onwards as per the official notification.

    Job Summary:

    Advertisement No. CEN No. 01/2018
    Date of Publication 23 February 2019
    Online registration of Applications start date 12 March 2019
    Online registration of Applications last date 12 April 2019
    Computer Based Test (CBT) schedule September-October 2019
    Vacancies 26502 Posts
    Country India

    The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ .

    How to download RRB ALP Technician

    • Applicants are required to visit the official site of Railway Recruitment Board
    • Look for the link “CEN RRC-01/2019 Result”.
    • Next, you will be diverted to the login page.
    • The applicant should enter the roll number, registration number, DOB and click on the submit button.
    • The RRB ALP technician result will be shown on the screen.
    • Aspirants can keep a copy of the result for future reference.

    All aspirants are encouraged to watch out for the official site for recent updates. Railroad Recruitment Board (RRB), Bhopal has led the Document Verification Round CEN No. 01/2018 which was held in the Railway Recruitment Board, Bhopal office from 18 June to 21 August 2019, 31 July 2019, 1 August 2019, 26 Aug 2019, 27 August 2019.

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for RRB ALP Recruitment and Result

    Also read, RRB ALP Technician Results 2019.

