MSME Bhiwadi Recruitment 2019: Apply for Senior Engineer, Manager, Senior Technician and other Posts, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Educational Qualification

Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Technology Centre, Bhiwadi (MSME) has notified the interested candidates regarding the recruitment process for 11 posts of Manager, Engineer, Senior Technician and other posts. The last date of the application process is the 21st of December 2019.

VACANCY DETAILS

Manager (Design) 01 Post Senior Engineer (Training) 01 Post Senior Engineer (Maintenance) 01 Post Senior Engineer (Design) 01 Post Engineer (Training) 03 Posts Purchase Officer 01 Post Store Officer 01 Post Senior Technician 01 Post Senior Technician Maintenance 01 Post

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Manager (Design) Degree in Engg. (Mechanical / Production / Mfg. Technology / Mechatronics / Automobile) or equivalent from recognized University / Institution, PG / PG Diploma in Tool Design / Tool Production / Management / Masters in Design or equivalent from Recognized Institution Senior Engineer (Training) Degree in Engineering (Mechanical/ Production/ Electrical/ Manufacturing Technology/Electronics/ Mechatronics/ Automobile) or equivalent from recognized University / Institute Senior Engineer (Maintenance) Degree in Engineering (Mechanical / Production / Electrical / Electronics / Mechatronics / Automobile) or equivalent from recognized University / institution Senior Engineer (Design) Degree in Engg. (Mechanical / Production / Mfg. Technology / Mechatronics / Automobile), or equivalent from recognized University/Institution Engineer (Training) Degree in Engineering (Mechanical/ Production/ Manufacturing Technology/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Mechatronics/ Automobile) or equivalent from recognized University / Institute Purchase Officer Degree in Commerce from recognized University Store Officer Degree in Commerce from recognized University Senior Technician Diploma in (Mechanical /Production / Mechatronics with post Diploma in Tool Design / CAD / CAM or Diploma in Tool & Die Making / Electrical / Electronics) Senior Technician Maintenance have Diploma in (Mechanical / Production Engineering with post Diploma In Tool Design / CAD / CAM or Diploma in Tool & Die Making / Electrical / Electronics / Mechatronics)

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates can visit the official website and check the advertisement about the latest MSME Recruitment.

The candidates can then check the eligibility criteria and then send their bio-data along with the relevant documents and self-attested copies of the certificates in the address given below:

The Deputy General Manager, MSME Technology Centre Bhiwadi, Plot NO. SP3- 871 (A), 872, RIICO Industrial Estate, Pahredi, Bhiwadi- 301019 (Rajasthan).

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – MSME Recruitment

Question: What is the application procedure of MSME?

Answer: The application should be sent through offline mode in the address: The Deputy General Manager, MSME Technology Centre Bhiwadi, Plot NO. SP3- 871 (A), 872, RIICO Industrial Estate, Pahredi, Bhiwadi- 301019 (Rajasthan).

Question: What are the various positions available in the latest MSME notification?

Answer: The vacancies are available for the posts of a Manager, Engineer and others.

Question: How many vacancies are there in MSME recruitment?

Answer: There are a total of 11 vacancies in the MSME recruitment process.

Question: When is the last date of application submission?

Answer: The last date is 21st December 2019.

