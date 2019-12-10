MP High Court HJS Interview 2019 Score Card Declared on mphc.gov.in, Check Details here

MP High Court HJS Interview 2019 Score Card

The marks for the HJS Entry Level 2019 Interview exam have been released by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Candidates appeared in the MP High Court HJS Entry Level Exam 2019 interview round would be able to check their score card released on the official website.

Based on the performance of the applicants in the Interview, the final score card has been released by the Madhya Pradesh High Court high court. Previously, Madhya Pradesh High Court had earlier released the notification for MP High Court HJS Entry Level Exam 2019.

Candidates can download the score card by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below in this article. Candidates would be required to furnish their Application Number and Date of Birth on the on the official website to download their score card.

The official web to get more details on the MP High Court HJS 2019 exam and download the score card is www.mphc.gov.in .

Steps to download MP High Court HJS Interview Score Card 2019:

Visit the official web page of the MPHC- Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Click on the “FINAL SCORE CARD OF MP HIGHER JUDICIAL SERVICE (ENTRY LEVEL) (DIRECT RECRUITMENT FROM BAR) EXAM-2019” link on the home page.

Enter the application number or registration number and date of birth and click on send OTP.

OTP will be sent to the applicants via the registered mobile number.

Check and download the result for MP High Court HJS Result 2019.

Take the print of the score card for future use.

The direct link to download the score card is here, Direct Link for MP High Court HJS Interview Score Card 2019.

