MPSC Section Officer Result 2019 Declared at mpscmanipur.gov.in, Direct link to Check MPSC Result

Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) is a statutory body functioning under the Manipur Government. It is responsible for the selection, deployment, and training of suitable candidates for various vacancies available with Manipur Government’s different departments, ministries and undertakings. In order to shortlist suitable candidates, MPSC conducts different recruitment drives every year.

Numerous candidates who are interested in applying for the available vacancies and wish to start their career with a government job, eagerly await these recruitment drives. Likewise, several candidates applied for the vacancies advertised under MPSC Engineers Section Officer 2019 recruitment drive.

MPSC Engineers Section Officer Exam 2019: Important Dates

Candidates must note the below mentioned important dates for MPSC Engineers Section Officer Exam 2019 to avoid any hassles later on: –

Commencement of online application process : 24 th January 2019

January 2019 Closure of online application window : 7 th February 2019

February 2019 Date to download the admit cards : 15 th February 2019

February 2019 MPSC Engineers Section Officer Exam 2019 : 24 th February 2019 to 18 th March 2019

February 2019 to 18 March 2019 MPSC Engineers Section Officer 2019 Result : 26 th November 2019

November 2019 MPSC Engineers Section Officer 2019 Interview : To be announced

A total of 376 vacancies were advertised under MPSC Engineers Section Officer 2019 recruitment drive for which the official application process started on 24th January 2019. The exam dates for MPSC Engineers Section Officer 2019 changed several times and finally the exams were conducted from 24th February 2019 to 18th March 2019 across various centres in the state. After the exams were conducted successfully, candidates were eagerly waiting for the declaration of the final result for MPSC Engineers Section Officer Exam 2019.

Now, there is a crucial update for the candidates who were awaiting their results. According to the latest notification published on the official website of MPSC, the results for the MPSC Engineers Section Officer 2019 Exam have now been declared along with the answer key. So, all the students who appeared for the MPSC Engineers Section Officer Exam 2019, should log-on to the official website of MPSC, i.e. www.mpscmanipur.gov.in and download their result by using their login details.

Only those candidates who have scored the qualifying marks in MPSC Engineers Section Officer Exam 2019 are eligible to appear for the interview and personality test to be recruited as Section Officer Grade 1 (1 and 2) or equivalent position with the Engineering Department of the Manipur government.

MPSC Engineers Section Officer 2019: Important information

Candidates must note the below mentioned important information pertaining to the MPSC Engineers Section Officer 2019 recruitment: –

Total vacancies available under MPSC Engineers Section Officer 2019 are for 376 different positions.

The dates for the interview will be declared later on. Candidates must check the official website for more information.

On the day of the interview, candidates must bring their original documents as well as a set of copies.

