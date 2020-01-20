CTET December Result 2019 Declared on ctet.nic.in; Direct Link to Download here

CTET December Result 2019

The CTET Result 2019 has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates appeared in this exam can check their results on the official website of CBSE CTET 2019.

The result for CTET 2019 has been declared by the CBSE after the 19 days of the date of the exam. This is actually a record in itself. A total of 5.4 lakh candidates have passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019.

The CTET Certificate of the qualified candidates will soon be released by the CBSE on the DigiLocker platform. For CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 result held on 8th December 2019, click on the official website of CBSE.

The site to get more details on the CTET exam and to download the CTET Result 2019 is www.ctet.nic.in .

Steps to check the CTET Result 2019:

Visit the official website of CTET.

Click on the “CTET Result December 2019” link on the home page.

Enter Roll Number to log in into the account.

Check & Download your CTET December 2019 result.

Key Figures of CTET December 219 exam:

Category Paper I Paper-II Candidates Applied for CTET Exam 16, 46, 620 11, 85, 500 Candidates appeared for exam 14, 13, 390 9, 91, 755 Qualified Candidates 2, 47, 386 2, 94, 899

The direct online link to download the result is here, Check CTET Result 2019 December – Direct Link.

Candidates those who were qualified will now get awarded the CTET Eligibility Certificate and Marksheet which will stay valid for the next 7 years for getting a teaching job at government schools.

The marks obtained in the CTET December 2019 exam will decide your eligibility to apply for teaching jobs across India. So, candidates who have qualified the CTET exam, they just need to wait for their CTET Eligibility Certificate and Marksheet.

