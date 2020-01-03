DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Tier 1 Result 2019 Declared on drdo.gove.in; Direct Link to Download here

DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Tier 1 Result 2019

The CEPTAM Technician A Tier 1 Result 2019 has been released by the Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO). Candidates appeared in the DRDO exam can check their results from the official website of DRDO CEPTAM.

The exam for DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Tier 1 2019 was held from 28 September 2019 to 30 September 2019. The exam was being conducted across the country in various exam centres. Candidates have attended the re-exam for DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Tier 1 2019 on 23 October 2019.

The details on the recruitment drive has been released on the official website against advertisement number CEPTAM-09/Tech A. The admit card can be downloaded by visiting the official website or through the direct link of the result mentioned below.

The official website to get more details on the exam and download the DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Result 2019 is www.drdo.gov.in .

Steps to Download DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Result 2019 for Tier 1:

Visit the official web link of DRDO as mentioned in the above paragraph.

Click on the “DRDO CEPTAM Technician A 2019 Result for Tier 1” present on the homepage.

You will get redirected to the result link.

Enter their application number, DOB, verification Code and click on submit button.

DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Result 2019 will get displayed on the screen.

Check and download the DRDO CEPTAM result for future reference.

The direct link to check the result is here, Download DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Result 2019 for Tier 1.

Candidates selected provisionally for DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Tier 2 2020 will be able to download their admit cards from 6th January 2020 onward. The DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Tier 2 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on 20 January 2020 onward.

