FCI Manager Phase I Result 2020 declared on fci.gov.in; Direct Link to Download here

    FCI Manager Phase I Result 2020: Candidates can download the result declared on fci.gov.in.

    FCI Manager Phase I Result 2020

    The FCI Manager Result 2020 has been declared by the Food Corporation of India. Candidates appeared in this exam can download their result from the official website of Food Corporation of India.

    The result got declared today, 28th January 2020. The examination for Manager posts was held on November 28, 2019. The FCI Phase 1 exam was held across the country at various exam centres. The Phase I result for north, east, west, south and north-east zone is available.

    Exam Pattern:

    • The selection process comprised of the Phase I and Phase II exam. Phase I examination consisted of Objective type (Multiple Choice Questions).
    • Each of the correct answer will add 1 mark and for each wrong answer, there is a negative marking of one-fourth (1/4).

    The official website to get more details on the exam and to download the result of FCI Manager 2020 exam is www.fci.gov.in .

    Steps to check FCI Manager Result 2020:

    • Visit the official site of FCI as mentioned above.
    • Click on the “FCI Manager Result 2020” link present on the recruitment tab.
    • Your zone wise result will be displayed on the screen.
    • Check and download the result in the form of a PDF file.

    The direct link to download the result is here,  FCI Manager Result 2020 link .

    Candidates qualifying the Phase I exam will be able to appear for the Phase II exam. The selection process comprises of Phase I exam, Phase II exam, Online Test and Interview.

    This recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the requirement of 330 posts through this recruitment drive. Candidates who will be selected for the post will have to undergo training for six months. Keep visiting the FCI website for more updates.

    Also read, FCI Phase 3 Admit Card 2020.

