Manipur PSC Section Officer Result and Final Answer Key 2019 Released on mpscmanipur.gov.in, Check Direct Links here

Manipur PSC Section Officer Result and Final Answer Key 2019

The Result and Final Answer Key 2019 for Section Officer Posts has been released by the Manipur Public Service Commission. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website of Manipur PSC.

Candidates will get selected based on their performance in the written exam and the interview round. Candidates who were qualified in the written exam will have to appear in the interview round for the post of Section Officer Grade I and II.

The written examination for Section Officer Grade I and II was from 24th February to 18th March 2019. Candidates qualified for the interview round will need to produce their original documents in support of their claims of age/educational qualification etc.

The official website to get more details on the Manipur PSC Section Officer 2019 exam and download the answer key is www.mpscmanipur.gov.in . Candidates having any issue on the answer key can raise their objections in the specific format mentioned by the commission.

Steps to download Manipur PSC Section Officer Final Answer Key 2019:

Visit the official website of Manipur PSC.

Click on the “WHAT’S NEW section” available on the home page.

Go to the link “Results of the written examination held from 24-02-2019 to 18-03-2019 for recruitment of Engineers (Section Officer) of Engineering Department, Government of Manipur and MSPCL” given on the Home Page.

Or Click on the link “Final Answer key for recruitment of Engineers (Section Officer) of Engineering Department, Government of Manipur and MSPCL” on the Home Page.

You will get redirected to a new PDF file.

Check and download the answer key.

Take a print of the answer key for future reference.

The direct links to download the result and answer key are:

The Manipur Public Service Commission have conducted this recruitment exam to fulfil the vacancy of 376 Section Officer Posts.

Candidates must keep visiting the official website of Manipur Public Service Commission for latest updates regarding Section Officer Recruitment process.

