BSEH Aarohi Result 2019 Declared at bseh.org.in for TGT, PGT, Clerk and other Exam, Direct Link to Check Result

There is a significant update for all the candidates who had appeared in the written examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) between 28th September 2019 to 30th September 2019.

The written examination for BSEH Aarohi Recruitment 2019 was conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) for selecting suitable candidates for the various vacancies pertaining to the posts of PGT, TGT, Principal, Account Clerk, Clerk, and Librarian.

As per the advertisement, the total vacancies to be filled are 895. The BSEH Clerk Exam 2019 was conducted on 28th September 2019 from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM, BSEH Librarian Exam 2019 was conducted on 28th September 2019 from 10.30 AM to 12.30 AM.

The BSEH PGT Exam and BSEH TGT Exam were held on 29th September 2019. The BSEH Principal Exam and BSEH Accounts Clerk Exam were held on 30th September 2019 from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Subsequently, the answer keys for the above exams was released in the month of October 2019 on the official website of Aarohi.

BSEH Aarohi Result 2019: Important Dates

Here are the important dates pertaining to the BSEH Aarohi recruitment 2019 that the candidates must note: –

S. No. Particulars Details 1 BSEH Aarohi Written Exam 2019 for various posts 28th September 2019 to 30th September 2019 2 BSEH Aarohi Written Exam 2019 result declaration 4th December 2019 3 BSEH Aarohi recruitment 2019 interview and skill test To be announced

Now, as per the official notification published on the official website of Board of Secondary Education Haryana, i.e. www.bseh.org.in, the final results for all the above-mentioned exams have now been released.

Candidates who had appeared for these exams must log-on to the official website of Board of Secondary Education Haryana and download their Haryana Aarohi Result 2019 as soon as possible.

Now, all the candidates who have been shortlisted after the written examination must appear for the next stage of the selection process.

The selection process can include interview, skill test or any other test as determined by the AAROHI Educationally Backward Block (EBB) Model School Society.

BSEH Aarohi Result 2019: How to download

Candidates have to follow the below-mentioned steps to download their BSEH Aarohi Result 2019 from the official website: –

Log-on to the official website of Board of Secondary Education Haryana, i.e. bseh.org.in.

Now, on the home page, locate the section “What’s New”. Herein, you need to find out the link for Aarohi Result and click on it.

This will open a new tab on your screen, where you will be prompted to enter your registration details. Enter the details correctly and press on the submit button.

You will now be able to see your BSEH Aarohi Result 2019.

Make sure that you download and save the result on your computer. Take a printout as well for future reference.

