BRLPS Interview Admit Card 2019 Released at brlp.in for Coordinator, Consultant and Other Posts, Steps to Download

Under the ongoing recruitment drive being conducted by the Jeevika Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society (BRLPS), suitable candidates for the various vacancies available are being selected after several rounds of the selection process. Candidates who are participating in the ongoing recruitment drive for Jeevika Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society vacancies, eagerly await any new notification pertaining to the selection process.

As per the latest notification published on the official website of Jeevika Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society, the admit cards have now been released for BRLPS Interview 2019. Admit cards have been generated for only those candidates who have scored the qualifying marks in the BRLPS CBT Exam 2019 which was conducted on 22nd August 2019.

BRLPS Interview 2019: Important Dates

Here are the important sates pertaining to the ongoing recruitment drive at Jeevika Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society that candidates must take note of: –

Date of Computer Based Test (Mains Exam) – 22 nd August 2019

August 2019 Notification for BRLPS Interview 2019 – 26 th November 2019

November 2019 Dates for BRLPS interview – To be announced

A total of 1184 candidates managed to obtain the qualifying marks and therefore were eligible to participate in the BRLPS Interview 2019, which is the final stage for selection.

As per the notification, the admit cards are now available for download from the official website of BRLPS @ www.brlp.in. Candidates must log-on to the official website and use their login credentials to download a copy of their call letter.

It is mandatory that candidates bring the admit card/call letter with themselves on the day of the interview because, without it, they will not be able to appear for the interview. Moreover, important details like timing, venue, personal details, and other crucial information are mentioned in the call letter. Therefore, it will act as a guide to the candidates and help them avoid any confusions later on.

BRLPS Interview 2019: Important Details

Candidates must note the below mentioned crucial information pertaining to BRLPS recruitment 2019 that is important for them: –

The BRLPS Recruitment 2019 is being conducted to select a total of 3409 suitable candidates.

After the BRLPS Mains Exam 2019, which was a Computer Based Test, 1184 candidates managed to secure the minimum qualifying marks.

Now, these 1184 candidates must attend the interview stage before their final selection under BRLPS Recruitment 2019.

Candidates are advised to bring the interview call letter along with all their original educational documents, experience certificates, and other relevant documents.

Candidates must also bring a copy of all the documents as the same may be required during the interview.

The dates for the declaration of interview result and the final result for BRLPS Recruitment 2019 will be published on the official website of BRLPS only.

