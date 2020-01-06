MPPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2019 Released at mppsc.nic.in, Exam on 12 January

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission is a statutory body under the aegis of the state government of Madhya Pradesh. This commission holds the duty of conducting various recruitment drives every year in order to select the most appropriate candidates for the 330 vacancies available with different departments, ministries, and undertakings under the state government.

Recently, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission issued an official notification inviting applications from suitable candidates for the vacancies available. As expected, several thousands of candidates had applied for the 330 available vacancies. Now since the application process has finished, candidates have been eagerly waiting for latest updates regarding the release of MPPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2019.

There is now an extremely crucial piece of an update for the candidates regarding the release of MPPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2019. According to the official notification published on website of MPPSC @ www.mppsc.nic.in, the admit cards for the preliminary examination have now been released.

Therefore, all the candidates who have registered for the preliminary exam, should log-on to the official website of MPPSC and download the MPPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2019 as soon as possible.

The admit card for the preliminary exam will be available for download till 11th January 2020, so the candidates should not wait for last moment to download this admit card. The date for the MPPSC State Service Prelims Exam 2019 has also been announced. The preliminary exam will be conducted by MPPSC on 12th January 2020 across various centres in the state.

It is pertinent to mention here that the candidates have to bring along a printout of their admit card along with a valid ID proof on the day of the exam. Any candidates appearing for the MPPSC State Service Prelims Exam 2019 without the printout of the admit card or a government-issued ID proof will not be allowed to sit for the examination.

Only those candidates who will clear the MPPSC State Service Prelims Exam 2019 will be called for the MPPSC State Service Mains Exam 2019, dates for which will be announced at a later date.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many vacancies are available under MPPSC State Service Recruitment 2019?

Answer: total of 330 vacancies are available under the current recruitment campaign.

Question: Which is the official website to download the MPPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2019?

Answer: official website to download the admit card is www.mppsc.nic.in

Question: Which is the last date for downloading the MPPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2019?

Answer: last date for downloading the admit cards is 11th January 2020.

Question: When is the MPPSC State Service Prelims Exam 2019 being conducted?

Answer: preliminary exam will be conducted on 12th January 2020 across multiple centres in the state.

