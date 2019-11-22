MPPSC Pre online Form 2019 Released on mppsc.nic.in, Check for More Details here

MPPSC Pre online Form 2019

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission have released the notification on 15th November 2019 for the recruitment post of State Service Prelim Exam and State Forest Examination. Interested candidates should read the full details on the official website.

Important Dates:

Candidates who dream to apply for MPPSC should note the following important dates: –

Event Important Dates Notification Released 15th November 2019 Process of Application begins 20th November 2019 Last date of application date 09th December 2019 Last date to submit application fee 09th December 2019 Last date to correct the form 11th December 2019 Examination Date 12th January 2020 Admit Card Release date January 2020

The last date to submit the application form is 09th December 2019 and candidates should pay the application fee along with the application form. The application fee is INR 500 for General candidates and INR 250 for the reserved category candidates. The correction charge for the application form is INR 50. Candidates can pay the fees through cash at MP online Kiosk or Credit card or Debit Card or Net banking mode only.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://www.mppsc.nic.in/ .

Vacancy Details:

Candidates can check below the vacancy details for the recruitment of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC): –

Exam name State Services SSE 2019 State Forest SFS 2019 General Category 94 02 EWS 19 0 OBC 107 01 SC 41 01 ST 69 01 Total 330 06 Age Limit Candidate should be between 21 to 40 as on January 2020 Candidate should be between 21 to 40 as on January 2020 Eligibility Candidate should have Bachelor Degree in any stream in any recognized university in India Candidate should have Bachelor Degree in Engineering

There is some physical eligibility for State forest Exam and they are as follows: –

Height for candidate should be 163 CMS for Male and 150 CMS for Female.

Chest for candidate should be 79-84 for male and 74-79 for female

Walking for male should be 4 hours at 25 km and walking for female should be 4 hours at 14 km.

Also read, MPPSC State Forest Services Recruitment 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/eadTqRacGH8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

MPPSC Pre online Form 2019 Released on mppsc.nic.in, Check for More Details here was last modified:

Read More