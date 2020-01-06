HomeMBAXAT 2020 Articles
  • Articles

    • XAT 2020 Analysis: Section-wise Question Paper Evaluation

    Posted on by Vivek Singla
    XAT 2020

    XLRI Jamshedpur conducted the XAT 2020 exam across India on 5th January 2020. As expected, the difficulty level of the question paper was not very easy. The 2020 XAT paper saw few significant changes from the previous year. The total duration of the exam was brought down to 3 hours from 3 and a half hours. This year also saw the introduction of Numerical Ability Test (NAT) based questions that require a candidate to type the answer through a virtual keypad. One aspect that must have impacted the attempts of a candidate is the introduction of negative marking for unattempted questions. 

    Overview:

    There were a total of 100 questions in the XAT 2020 paper divided into two parts

    PART A

    SECTION

    		 NO. OF QUESTIONS
    Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VALR) 26
    Decision Making (DM) 21
    Quantitative Aptitude (QA) 28
    PART B
    General Knowledge 25
    Total 100

    A candidate had to finish attempting PART A questions to answer the PART B questions. 

    Time allotted:

    Part A 165 minutes
    Part B 15 minutes
    Total 180 minutes/ 3 hours

    Marks Distribution

    ● One mark each for every correct answer.

    ● Negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

    ● No deduction of marks for not attempting 8 questions.

    ● Negative marking of 0.10 marks for every unattempted question beyond 8. 

    ● There was no negative marking for PART B questions.

    Important Note – Due to a glitch, no negative marking was shown while answering some questions. However, It has been confirmed by XAT admin office that all questions consist of negative marking.

    XAT 2020 Detailed Analysis- Important Points

    PART A

    Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation

    The Quantitative Aptitude section was comparatively easier than last year’s paper. There were 1 question each on topics like percentage, time & work, and time & speed. Questions on geometry with moderate to severe level dominated the Quant Section. There were three sets and a total of 8 DAta Interpretation (DI) questions. The Data Interpretation questions were easier than expected with the except for the GDP question, which was a bit time-consuming.

    QA questions- 20

    DI questions- 8

    Question Distribution

    Topic No. of Questions
    Geometry 6
    Number System 2
    Algebra 3
    Modern Math 2
    Arithmetic 7
    Table 3
    Graph 3
    Set Theory 2
    Total 28

    Overall Difficulty- Moderate

    Good Attempt– 19 to 20 questions

    Decision Making

    The Decision Making (DM) section of XAT 2020 did not contain any analytical question. Each of the seven sets carried three questions. The difficulty level of the section seemed easier because of the absence of singlet questions. However, some of the questions were tedious, and the options were rather tricky. Sequencing questions were more in number, which could have impacted the attempt. All these factors raised the overall difficulty level of the DM section from easy to moderate.

    Question Distribution

    Topic No. of Questions
    Decision Making 21

    Overall Difficulty- Moderate to Difficult

    Good Attempt– 16 questions

    Verbal Ability and Data Interpretation

    The difficulty level of Verbal Ability and Data Interpretation section can be called moderate to difficult. The questions were not very different from the previous year. Critical reasoning questions were quite tricky and challenging to solve. There were a total of 4 Reading Comprehension sets with 3 questions from each set. The difficulty level reading comprehension ranged from moderate to difficult. One of the Fills in the blank questions was very tricky and quite difficult to solve. Like past years, the section also comprised a poem. 

    Question Distribution

    Topic No. of Questions
    Reading Comprehension 12
    Poem 2
    Fill in the Blanks 2
    Para-jumble 2
    Critical Reasoning 6
    Error Corrections 2
    Total 26

    Overall Difficulty- Moderate to Difficult

    Good Attempt– 19 to 20 questions

    PART B

    General Knowledge

    Applicants were allowed to move into the second part of the XAT paper only after completing the first part. Fifteen minutes were assigned for the General Knowledge section as it did not consist of negative marking questions. Static General Knowledge dominated this section with more than 15 questions. There were also some questions on Current Affairs. The distribution of topics was diverse. Questions were asked from topics like Science, Economy, History, Geography, Books and Author. Most of the GK section questions were based on events related to India. Five out of 25 questions were about events of international importance. 

    Question Distribution

    Type No. of Questions
    Current Affairs 2
    India 18
    International 5
    Total 25

    Good Attempt- Candidates could attempt all questions as there were no negative markings.

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for XAT Exam Discussion

    Overall Analysis

    • The overall Difficulty level of XAT 2020 was moderate.
    • Quantitative Aptitude was comparatively easier than last year.
    • Cut-off expected to be lower.
    • The DM section will be the deciding factor for increase or decrease in an applicant’s percentile

    Read Next

    NOSTALGIA – Annual Alumni Homecoming Event @ SIMSR
    “I’d trade all my tomorrows for one single yesterday.” – Kris Kristofferson Nostalgia – The Annual Alumni Homecoming meet of K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research has proved to be much more than just a get-together. It has become a platform for Alumni to interact and connect with each other professionally. Not
    In MBA  ·  4 weeks ago
    Top 10 MBA Colleges in India 2019, Check here for Rankings, Courses Offered, Exam Accepted and Campus Facilities
    Top 10 MBA Colleges in India 2019, Candidates can check here for Rankings, Courses Offered, Exam Accepted and Campus Facilities.
    In MBA  ·  3 weeks ago
    XAT 2020 Admit Card available on xatonline.in; Steps to Download here
    XAT 2020 Admit Card: Candidates can download the admit card released on the official website, xatonline.in.
    In MBA  ·  5 days ago
    Top MBA colleges accepting CAT 2019 and XAT 2020 Scores
    The course of the Master of Business Administration(MBA) is one of the most sought after courses in the world. Anyone who finds the science of management interesting goes on to pursue this esteemed degree. Admission to a reputed MBA college in India is merit-based, and various competitive entrance exams serve as a precondition to select
    In MBA  ·  22 hours ago
    XAT 2020 Analysis: Section-wise Question Paper Evaluation
    XLRI Jamshedpur conducted the XAT 2020 exam across India on 5th January 2020. As expected, the difficulty level of the question paper was not very easy. The 2020 XAT paper saw few significant changes from the previous year. The total duration of the exam was brought down to 3 hours from 3 and a half
    In MBA  ·  in 4 hours