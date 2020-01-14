MPPSC Answer Key 2020 to be Released at mppsc.nic.in, Check here How to Download

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission is a statutory body that operates under the Madya Pradesh government. It is the duty and responsibility of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission to conduct various recruitment drives every year for the selection of most suitable candidates for various vacancies available with different organisations, departments, and ministries of the state government.

As a result, numerous candidates who are interested in government jobs participate in the recruitment drives conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Recently, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission organised one of its most popular exams, i.e. MPPSC SSE Exam 2020. This exam was conducted to fill 330 vacancies available. As expected, hundreds of thousands of candidates registered for the MPPSC SSE Exam 2020.

The examination was conducted successfully across multiple centres in the state on 12th January 2020. As the examination has been conducted successfully, candidates are now waiting for the announcement of the result for the preliminary examination.

But before that, the preliminary answer key will be made available for the candidate’s perusal. As per the latest reports available, the answer key will be released around the last week of January 2020 on the official website of the MPPSC SSE Exam 2020.

Candidates who had appeared for the MPPSC SSE Exam 2020 on 12th January, should log-on to the official website @ www.mppsc.nic.in and download the answer key as soon as it is released. This will help the candidates with the calculation of their scores but will also allow them to spot any errors in the answer key.

If the candidates are able to spot any errors and wish to raise an objection, they must do so through the official channels only and in the specified format. In order to raise an objection, candidates must submit a representation along with documentary evidence before the last date.

Once all the representations are received by the MPPSC, they will be assessed, and if found correct, changes will be incorporated in the final answer key.

MPPSC SSE Exam Answer Key 2020: How to download

Log-on to the official website for MPPSC SSE Exam 2020 @ mppsc.nic.in.

Now, on the home page, candidates must locate the section for “Model Answer” and then click on it.

Now, on the next page, locate the link for “MPPSC State Service Exam Answer Key 2020 PDF” and click on it.

Candidates will need to select the “View” option and will then be able to check their answer key.

It is advisable that candidates download the answer key and take a printout for future reference.

If any objections are to be raised, the same should be done through the same channels and before the cut-off date specified by the MPPSC.

Read More