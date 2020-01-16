MPPSC State Service Prelims 2019 Answer Key Released on mppsc.nic.in; Direct Link to Download here

MPPSC State Service Prelims 2019 Answer Key

The MPPSC State Service Prelims Answer Key 2019 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. Candidates appeared in the MPPSC State Service Prelims 2019 exam can download the answer key from the official website of MPPSC.

The answer key got released on 15th January 2020. The written examination for MPPSC State services was held on January 12, 2020. The MPPSC State Service Prelims 2019 exam was held across the state in various exam centres.

Candidates can raise their objections from January 17 to January 23, 2020 once the window gets open. The processing fee will be disclosed by the Commission for each objection raised. Candidates must follow the below mentioned steps to raise their objections if any against the answer key.

The site to get more details on the examination and to download the MPPSC State Service Prelims Answer Key 2019 is www.mppsc.nic.in .

Steps to download MPPSC State Service Prelims Answer Key 2019:

Visit the official site of MPPSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “MPPSC State Service Prelims Answer Key 2019” link available on the home page.

You will get to see s PDF file will open where candidates can check the answer key.

Check and download the file and keep a print of the same for further reference.

The direct link to download the answer key is here, MPPSC State Service Prelims Answer Key 2019 link.

The recruitment process started on November 14, 2019 and ended on December 9, 2019. This recruitment was being held to fulfil the requirement of 300 posts in the organisation.

Candidates qualifying the preliminary examination will have to appear for the main examination. Based on the objection received by the candidates, the MPPSC State Service Prelims Result 2019 will be announced by the Commission soon.

Keep visiting the MPPSC official web page for more related details and further process needs to be done.

