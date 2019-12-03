MPPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2019-20: Check for More Details on mppsc.nic.in

MPPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2019-20

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has just released an official notification regarding the recruitment for the post of Dental Surgeon. According to the notification released the candidates who are interested to apply for the post can register themselves in the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission from December 10, 2019 onwards. The candidates should finish the process of registration before the last date of registration on January 9, 2019.

Important Dates:

The important dates which should be made note of by the candidates are as follows

Events Dates Starting date for online application December 10, 2019. Last date for the online application January 9, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates should fulfill the following eligibility criteria to be qualified to apply for the post of Dental Surgeon. The eligibility criteria are as follows:

The candidate must be a graduate in Dental Surgery from any college or university which is recognized by the Dental Council of India.

To be qualified that candidate should have registered with the Employment office of the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

The candidate should also be a registered member of the Dental Council of India.

Only the candidates who are between the age of 21 and 40 are eligible to apply for the post of Dental Surgeon. The candidates who belong to Sc and ST and the candidates who belong to the state of Madhya Pradesh will be given age relaxations according to the norms of the Government.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment process is www.mppsc.nic.in .

Selection Process:

To be selected for the post of Dental Surgeon the candidates should go through some procedures. The processes are:

The candidates have to appear for an examination.

The candidates who score above 41 % will be called for interview and selected for the post.

