IIM Indore Introducing New Trainning Programme for Politics, Bureaucrats and bizmen in Associations with LBSNAA

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore was established in 1996 and is one of the most popular educational institutions for management studies. The institute was established by the Ministry of Human Resources Development, Government of India with the view of disseminating refined and high quality education and training in management. IIM Indore is known for its academic standards and rich learning resources.

IIM Indore has been providing great training opportunities to its students for several years. Recently, the institute has been mulling over the introduction of a new training program for the students. It has now taken a decision to collaborate with a new organisation that is the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA)

The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration is a research and training body established by the Government of India. This body is located in Mussoorie for carrying out the training of candidates selected by the Union Public Service Commission for civil service posts. It also conducts professional training programs for candidates of the Indian Administrative Services after the initial training conducted in the academy are over.

IIM Indore has been thinking of roping in the LBSNAA for coming forward with a training program for politicians, bureaucrats and politicians. This could be a unique training program, one of a kind training in India. The relationship between business, politics and bureaucracy is very intricate. With the establishment of such a training program, it will help the representatives of these three fields to come together and get a better understanding of their problems and find common solutions.

It will also promote a dialogue between the people of these fields. This will help develop a curriculum which will have unique features and create a learning experience that will contribute to the development of the society in new ways.

This idea of collaboration between the two organisations came after a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Professor Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore and Sanjeev Chopra, Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration on 18th November 2019. This Memorandum of understanding was signed between the two with the thought of strengthening technical cooperation and carrying out such coordination that will help in research and exchange of knowledge and information.

Professor Himanshu Rai, Director at IIM Indore, stated that further clarity would be achieved upon the preparation of a blueprint of the plan by 2020. In order to establish the cooperation, that has been envisioned, between the lawmakers, bureaucracy and businessmen, a curriculum will be designed that will be relevant to the Indian context.

