Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitement 2019: Apply Online for Assistant Manager and Deputy Manager Post at cochinshipyard.com, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility Criteria

Cochin Shipyard Limited is one of India’s largest facility in India for shipbuilding and maintenance. This organisation is a public sector undertaking and provides services in areas like ship designing, shipbuilding and even for ship repair. This maritime-related facility operates from the port city of Kochi, Kerala. In order to function efficiently, the Shipyard employs a large number of employs who ensure that the efficiency of operations.

The Cochin Shipyard Limited had recently announced a few vacancies in the organisation. The application process for these vacancies are now open, and candidates will have to make online applications for the posts.

Important Dates

The application process starts: – 20 th November 2019

November 2019 The application process ends: – 27 th December 2019

December 2019 Last date to pay application fee: – 27th December 2019

There are vacancies for two posts and a total of 3 vacancies have been announced. Candidates can check out the vacancy details which are stated below –

Deputy Manager (Electronics) : 1 vacancy

Assistant Manager (Design-IT) : 2 vacancies

The application process for the above-stated posts started on 20th November 2019. Candidates have been given a deadline till 27th December 2019 to make their applications.

Before making the application, candidates must read the eligibility criteria for each of the posts. In order to make the application, candidates can follow the steps as below, which will help them in the process –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of Cochin Shipyard Limited, which is https://cochinshipyard.com/

Step -2 : On the homepage, click on the Careers tab.

Step-3 : A new page will open up, will several vacancy details and opportunities. Candidates should look for the correct link.

Step-4 : Click on the Registration button in the box above the link which reads “Vacancy Notification – Selection of Executives – DM (Electronics) & AM (Design-IT) in CSL” (Candidates can click on this link to download the notification, which contains the eligibility criteria and other important details).

Step-5 : Candidates must fill in the necessary details and register themselves.

Step-6 : They must then Sign in with their registration details and fill in the application form.

Step-7 : Any additional step, like uploading the documents, should then be completed.

Step-8 : Applicants must finally pay the requisite application fee, which is Rs 1000/- The application fee is non-refundable. It must also be noted that candidates from SC/ST/PwD do not have to pay an application fee.

The selection procedure will be different for the two posts. For the post of Deputy Manager, candidates will be assessed on the basis of a powerpoint presentation that they will have to make, showing their work experience, the projects they have handled etc.

For the post of Assistant Manager, candidates will be selected following three stages – objective type examination, descriptive examination and a personal interview. For both the posts, candidates will be assessed on a total of 100 marks according to different areas of evaluation.

