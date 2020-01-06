MPPSC Admit Card for SSE & SFS 2019 Released on mponlinegov.in; Steps to Download here

MPPSC Admit Card for SSE & SFS 2019

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced that the State Forest service examination and the state service examination will be conducted on January 12, 2020. An official notification has been released today by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission stating that the admit card for the State Forest service examination and the state service examination will be released on January 4, 2020.

The candidates applied for the exams can download the admit cards from the official web page of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service commission. The last date to download the 2019 admit card online is on January 11, 2020 so the candidates must download the admit card before that.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates need to make note of are as follows

Events Dates Date of release of Admit card January 4, 2020. Last date to download admit card January 11, 2020. Date of the examination January 12, 2020.

Steps to Follow to Download Admit Card:

To download the admit card the candidates has to follow the steps given below:

The candidates must have to visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh board, mponlinegov.in .

On the home page where the candidates will find a link that says, “MP PSC ADMIT CARD”.

Clicking on the link that will take the candidates to a new page where the credentials need to be filled out.

The admit card will get displayed and the candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card.

Exam Pattern:

The exam will be divided into 2 parts, General Studies and General interest.

Each part will be for 200 marks each.

Both papers will contain 100 questions and each question carries 2 mark each.

The duration for both the papers will be for 2 hours.

