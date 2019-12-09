MPPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Application Process Closing Today on mponline.gov.in

MPPSC Civil Services Exam 2019

The Madhya Pradesh, Public Service Commission, conducts the civil service examination every year to select the candidates for various post. The candidates interested and eligible to appear for the civil service exam can apply online in the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The registration for the exam began on November 15, 2019. The last day to apply for the civil service exam online is December 9, 2019. However, option is available for the candidates to edit their application form. The edited application form should be submitted on December 11, 2019.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates must make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date to apply for the exam November 15, 2019. Last date to apply for the exam December 9, 2019. Last date to submit edited application form December 11, 2019.

The official web page to get more details on the recruitment is www.mponline.gov.in .

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates wanting to appear for the civil service exam should fulfil the following eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria are as follows

Candidates who want to appear for the civil service exam should be either a under graduate or a post graduate student.

The minimum age of the applicants who wants to apply is 21 years and the maximum age of the candidates wants to apply is 40 years.

The candidates who belong to SC, ST and other backward classes will be given age relaxation according to the norms of the Government.

Selection Process:

The candidates have to appear for the prelims exam which will be for 400 marks. The candidates who clear that will appear for the main exam which will be valued for 1400 marks. The exam will be divided into different section on different days. The last process is the interview process.

Also read, MPPSC 2020 Exam Schedule.

