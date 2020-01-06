SSC CPO SI Answer Key Released at ssc.nic.in, Check here for more Details

Staff Selection Commission is a statutory body operating under the aegis of the central government and is responsible for the selection of suitable candidates for the available vacancies. Staff Selection Commission conducts various recruitment drives every year in order to select the most suitable candidates for vacancies available with different ministries, departments, and undertakings of the government.

Recently, Staff Selection Commission conducted the online exam for selecting the candidates for the post of sub-inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and Assistant Inspectors with CISF.

The SSC CPO SI Exam 2019 was conducted from 9th December 2019 to 13th December 2019 across various centres in the country. Ever since the completion of the exam, candidates have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of the result for the SSC CPO SI Exam 2019.

Now, there is an extremely pivotal update for the candidates as SSC has released the tentative answer key and candidate’s response sheet on its official website @ssc.nic.in. Also, SSC has activated the link for raising objections if the candidates have any issues with the provisional answer key.

Therefore, the candidates are advised to log-on to the official website of SSC and download their provisional answer key and response sheet. Candidates must compare their response sheet with the answer key to calculate their approximate score as well as to identify any errors with the answer key. If the candidates spot any errors in the answer key, they should then raise an objection through the official website.

Candidates need to pay Rs. 100 for every challenge. The objection must be raised with supporting documents for them to be considered. The last date for receipt of objections is 6th January 2020 5.00 PM. Candidates are therefore advised to rush to the SSC website and complete this process as soon as possible.

Once all the responses are received by SSC, they will analyse them and incorporate any changes if required. The final answer key will be released later on along with the final result. The dates for the release of final answer key and final results have not yet been announced by SSC. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest information and updates.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Which is the official website to check the provisional answer key for SSC CPO SI Exam 2019?

Answer: Candidates need to log-on to the official website of SSC @ssc.nic.in for downloading the answer key.

Question: Which is the last date for raising objections to the provisional answer key?

Answer: The last date is 6th January 2020, at 5.00 PM.

Question: Do the candidates need to pay any fees for registering their objections?

Answer: For every challenge, the candidates need to pay a fee of Rs. 100.

Question: When will SSC declare the final result for SSC CPO SI Exam 2019?

Answer: The dates on which the final result for SSC CPO SI Exam 2019 will be declared are yet to be announced by SSC.

