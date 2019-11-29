HomeUnion Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020 Articles
    UPSC Indian Forest Service (IFS) Exam 2019 Last Minute Preparation Tips,This exam is conducted every year, and every year is a new challenge in itself, with a new level of competition emerging.

    This exam is conducted every year, and every year is a new challenge in itself, with a new level of competition emerging. Thus, the efforts and determination required by the student have to be above the general crowd which appears for the examination. The stress is real, and it really tough to contain your composure, so, we have a set of last-minute tips to help you ace the exam, making your way into banging the job.

    1. Last few days should be spent in revision, not a new topic

    Last days must never be spent on learning a new topic, but rather, revising all the topics you are well accustomed with. This way, everything you have been well adhered with, will come back to you. Focus mostly on the important concepts and revise them thoroughly. Make sure you are well versed with the significant developments of the country and every other thing.

    1. Make a time schedule

    You know you have a lot to cover up in the examination some you need to maintain time. Check out the topics you have full hold of and cater some extended time on it. Do not spend extra time on one question as you have too many questions and a little time.

    1. Practice, practice and then practise a little more

    Get hold of as many mock papers and previous year’s question papers you can and practice with all your will to excel at time management. You also need to practise on your communication skill; you need to present yourself in a way, which would please the panel.

    UPSC NDA 1 2020 Notification

    1. Never attempt a question half-read

    The key to getting the right answer is to read the entire question, rather than answering the question halfway. Speaking of the interview process, we urge you to be as sincere and honest as you can. Do not be in an attempt to replicate someone else, as the selection and the job lies where your true self belongs.

    1. Current affair and newspaper read up is a must

    Exam conducted is basically to test the candidate’s ability to stay aware of the recent happenings and so, if you want to rise and shine in the examination you have to also keep up with the newspapers every day.

    1. Report to the venue before time

    This is often necessary in order to spare yourself from the hassle of tension and stress. Keep yourself aware of the place the venue is located at in advance, and make sure you reach the venue an hour before the time to attempt the exam.

    1. Budge in all your documents and proofs a day before

    This is must, as you will need your ID proof, photograph, Admit card and others, in order to attempt the exam. So ensure you have everything well placed inside your bag a day before the examination and double-check them before you leave for the venue.

