Mizoram University Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Research Associate and other Posts on mzu.edu.in

Mizoram University Recruitment 2019

The Mizoram university has released an official notification stating that they are recruiting for the post of Senior Research assistant, Junior research assistant, Project assistant and research associate. However, the candidates have to finish the application process before the last date of submitting application on December 9, 2019

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates must make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date for submitting online application December 4, 2019. Last date to submit online application form December 9, 2019.

The candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for the post can do so from the official website of the Mizoram University, www.mzu.edu.in from December 4, 2019 onwards.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates who are interested to apply for any of these 3 posts must fulfill the following eligibility criteria.

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

A under graduate and a post graduate degree in Chemistry with a minimum of 60 % is compulsory if the candidates want to join as a Project Assistant in the Mizoram university.

To apply for the post of Junior research fellow the candidates must have both under graduate and post graduate degree in chemistry. The candidates should have also qualified in the CSIR NET exam in order to be considered qualified.

The candidate should have a Master of science degree in chemistry to apply for the post of Senior Research fellow. The candidates should also have 2 years of work experience in the research field.

To become a Research, Associate the candidate should have done a PhD in chemistry under any topic.

The candidates whose application form is considered eligible will be called to attend the walk-in interview. The candidates should bring all the necessary documents for attending the interview process.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0Y3ReIw9nZQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Mizoram University Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Research Associate and other Posts on mzu.edu.in was last modified:

Read More