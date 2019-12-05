JEE Main 2020: Important Dates, Exam Pattern and Preparation Strategy

JEE Main 2020

The national testing agency conducts the Joint Entrance Exams every year for the candidates aspiring to study in top engineering colleges in the country. An official announcement was made by the national testing agency today that the admit card for the JEE main exam will be released on December 6, 2019. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 2, 2019. The results for the exam are scheduled to be released on the same month on January 31, 2019.

Important Dates:

The important date which should be made note of by the candidates are as follows:

Events Dates Date of release of Admit card December 6, 2019. Date of the JEE main Examination January 2, 2020 Date of the result of the exam January 31, 2019

The official website to get more details on the exam is https://jeemain.nic.in/ .

Exam Pattern:

The joint entrance examination is a computer-based examination which will be conducted online.

The subjects in the JEE main exam are Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

A total of 75 questions will be asked in the exam. Each subject will have 25 questions each.

The questions in the JEE main exam will be multiple choice questions.

Each correct answer will be given 4 marks and for all the wrong answers 1 mark will be deducted.

The exam will be conducted either in the English language or the Hindi language. The candidates can choose in which language he or she wants to appear.

Also read, JEE Main 2020 Admit Card.

Preparation Strategy:

The candidates are advised to pay attention to all the important concepts in the 3 subjects and also give more importance to all the formulas from the subjects. With only one month left for the examination, the candidates can start to take up the mock examination which is available in many websites online to help during the main examination.

Stay tuned to other applicants through our group, JEE main and Advanced JOSAA.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GshHF6MqXO0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

JEE Main 2020: Important Dates, Exam Pattern and Preparation Strategy was last modified:

Read More