Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 18 Junior Grade of Mizoram Engineering Service Posts, Steps How to Apply Check here

The Mizoram Public Service Commission has notified about the begun process of recruitment for 18 posts at Junior Grade of Mizoram Engineering Service Posts.

The Mizoram Public Service Commission has invited out the candidates to apply for the vacant posts by 30th January 2020 at the latest. There are 17 Civil Wing posts for the concerned candidates of the department and one architecture wing post.

Interested candidates may go through the steps described by the Mizoram Public Service Commission to apply for the posts they are interested in before the last date of application.

The candidates are supposed to check the eligibility criteria before they apply for the posts to check if they are fit for the job according to the Mizoram Public Service Commission.

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

The candidate should hold a graduation degree in Engineering or Architecture from any University or Educational Institution that is established by the Parliament Act. Alternatively, the university or educational institution should be recognized by the University Grants Commission Act or come under section 3. As an alternative to the above point, the candidate should have qualified through the A and B examination of the Institution of Engineers. Another alternative is that the candidate should have qualified the Graduate Membership Exam of the Institution of Electricity and Telecommunication Engineers in India. The candidate should have a middle school level knowledge of the Mizoram language. The candidate should be older than 21 years of age and lesser than 35 years of age.

Candidates should be within the prescribed age limit and must satisfy the educational qualification to be eligible to apply for the Junior Grade of Mizoram Engineering Service Posts. There are a total of 18 vacancies; out of which 1 is for the architecture wing and the rest 17 are for the civil wing.

Candidates are advised to go through the described format and apply for their desired posts as soon as possible.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2019

Question: What is the official website of the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPCS)?

Answer: The official website of Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPCS) is https://mpsc.mizoram.gov.in/. Candidates can visit the website for detailed information.

