Miranda House Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020: Apply for 35 Vacancies on mirandahouse.ac.in

Miranda House Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020

A notification has been released by University of Delhi, Miranda House for 35 Assistant Professor vacancies at its official website – mirandahouse.ac.in on 6th of January 2020.

Online application process has been started by the institution at its official portal, as per the notification that was released. Acceptance of this application is limited to within two weeks from the publication date in the Employment News advertisement, which is 31st of January 2020.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate must have completed his/her Masters’ degree with 55% marks or an equivalent grade according to whatever grading system is followed.

The candidate should have the degree in an allied/ relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from a foreign University with proper accreditation.

In addition to this, the candidate should also have cleared NET (National Eligibility Test) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment exam is www.mirandahouse.ac.in .

Summary of the Job:

Date of notification – 20 th of January 2020

of January 2020 Submission last date – 31 st of January 2020

of January 2020 Official site – mirandahouse.ac.in

State – Delhi

City – New Delhi

Country – India

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must hold a Post Graduate degree for applying for the Miranda House Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020.

Vacancy Details of Miranda House Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020:

Number of posts – 35 posts

Departments –

Bengali – 3 posts

Chemistry – 1 post

Botany – 3 posts

Computer Science – 1 post

Geography – 1 post

Elementary Education – 8 posts

History – 2 posts

Physics – 8 posts

Zoology – 3 posts

Sociology – 2 posts

Mathematics – 3 posts

