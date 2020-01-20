DTU Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 22 Professor and Associate Professor Post before 24 January @dtu.ac.in

Delhi Technological University (DTU) is looking for candidates to hire for the Professor and Associate Professor posts.

Candidates who are interested should visit the official website which is http://dtu.ac.in/ for the recruitment details. The last date to submit the application form through the prescribed format before 24th January 2020.

Vacancy Details

Candidates should note the following vacancy released by Delhi Technological University (DTU):-

There are 05 posts for professor There are 17 posts for associate professor

Eligibility Criteria

It is necessary candidates should meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by Delhi Technological University (DTU). They are as follows:-

For the post of Professor, it is mandatory for the candidates to have a first class in PG with master’s degree in Business Management / Administration in a relevant management discipline. Or first class in two years full time PGDM declared equivalent by AIU/Accredited by the AICTE/UGC or first class in M.Tech/Master’s degree in relevant branch. For the post of Associate Professor, it is necessary for the candidates to be first class in PG with master degree in Business management / administration in a relevant management discipline or first class in two years full time PGDM declared corresponding by Association of Indian Universities (AIU)/Accredited by the AICTE/ University Grants Commission (UGC) or First class in M. tech or first Class Graduate and professionally qualified Charted Accountant/Cost & work Accountant/Company Secretary of the concerned statuary bodies.

Application procedure

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply through the prescribed format from the official website. Candidates would need to fill the online application form and take the print out of the form along with the annexure I, II and III.

The hard copies of the form and annexure along with the relevant documents proof should be sent to the Registrar Delhi Technological University before 24th January 2020.

