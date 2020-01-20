Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia Says Party will focus on Higher Education in next term

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia who is the Delhi Education Minister addressed his first term saying that is was mostly spent focusing on improving the education quality and basic infrastructure of the government schools. He added that his focus will shift to higher education in Delhi if he gets re-elected. Sisodia also said to IANS that AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) will win on the seventy seats of the Assembly in the elections that will be held on 8th of February.

Elected in the year 2015 after bagging 67 out of 70 Assembly seats, the AAP was very much praised for its reforms not only nationally, but also globally. It was also credited for transforming Delhi government schools. Sisodia further said that these improvements in the education sector should have been done years and then most of his tenure was completely dedicated towards these improvements.

Granted that the reforms regarding education quality and infrastructure are still a work in progress, the Minister has already decided that his primary focus for the next term, if elected, will be on higher education. The Minister also wishes to increase the university level intake capacity, among other plans.

He told IANS that they have passed two bills for two universities in the last session of Delhi Assembly and they will all collectively work to make two big universities in the national capital, thereby aiming to increase the intake in the range of about one lakh in the next 5 years.

In December of 2019, Skills and Entrepreneurship University Bill and Sports University Bill were passed by the Assembly.

Sisodia also went on to slam BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) over the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying the Act is not what the country needs and the focus should be instead diverted to improving schools, colleges and also the employment rates.

<noscript><iframe title="Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia in an exclusive interview" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9Va5sYisX1I?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More