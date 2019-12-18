ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL) Recruitment 2019 : Apply online Engineer and Executive (E1 Grade) at ompl.co.in, Check here for Eligibility and Important Dates

The notification has been passed by OMPL, being a strong joint subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Engineer and Executive (E1 Grade).

The recruitment drive for the Engineers in the streams such as Chemical, Mechanical, Electrical, IT and Instrumentation will be done based on GATE 2019 Score while recruitment for Fire and Safety Engineer and Finance Executive will be done based on the written test.

The online Registrations will commence from 19 December 2019 on its official website www.ompl.co.in. The closing date for submitting OMPL Online Applications is 18 January 2020.

Also, check the details provided below for more information-

Advertisement Details

Recruitment of Executives through GATE 2019 – Advt. No. 06/2019

Recruitment of Executives through a written test – Advt. No. 07/2019

Important Dates

Particulars Dates Opening Date of Online Application 19 December 2019 from 10 AM onwards End Date of Online Application 18 January 2020

Vacancy Details:

Post Vacancy Chemical Engineering 9Post Mechanical 1Post Electrical 2Post IT 1Post Instrumentation 3Post Engineer (Fire and Safety) 2Post Executive (Finance) 4Post

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

· Engineer –

The Basic education qualification required for post shall be a Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field.

· Executive –

The Basic education qualification required for post shall be a CA/ICWA/MBA Finance

For further information check the detailed notification given below.

Criteria to Apply

All the qualified candidates can apply Online to the post through the OPaL’s Website www.ompl.co.in from 19 December to 18 January 2020 being it the last date.

For additional information candidates shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL) Recruitment 2019 : Apply online Engineer and Executive (E1 Grade) at ompl.co.in, Check here for Eligibility and Important Dates was last modified:

