ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL) Recruitment 2019 : Apply online Engineer and Executive (E1 Grade) at ompl.co.in, Check here for Eligibility and Important Dates

    Posted on by Faizan Bhombal

    OMPL Recruitment 2019, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Engineer and Executive (E1 Grade).

    The notification has been passed by OMPL, being a strong joint subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Engineer and Executive (E1 Grade).

    The recruitment drive for the Engineers in the streams such as Chemical, Mechanical, Electrical, IT and Instrumentation will be done based on GATE 2019 Score while recruitment for Fire and Safety Engineer and Finance Executive will be done based on the written test.

    The online Registrations will commence from 19 December 2019 on its official website www.ompl.co.in. The closing date for submitting OMPL Online Applications is 18 January 2020.

    Also, check the details provided below for more information-

    Advertisement Details

    • Recruitment of Executives through GATE 2019 – Advt. No. 06/2019
    • Recruitment of Executives through a written test – Advt. No. 07/2019

    Important Dates

    Particulars Dates
    Opening Date of Online Application 19 December 2019 from 10 AM onwards
    End Date of Online Application 18 January 2020

     Vacancy Details:

    Post Vacancy
    Chemical Engineering 9Post
    Mechanical 1Post
    Electrical 2Post
    IT 1Post
    Instrumentation 3Post
    Engineer (Fire and Safety) 2Post
    Executive (Finance) 4Post

    Eligibility Criteria 

    Educational Qualification:

    · Engineer – 

    The Basic education qualification required for post shall be a Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field.

    · Executive – 

    The Basic education qualification required for post shall be a CA/ICWA/MBA Finance

    For further information check the detailed notification given below.

     Criteria to Apply 

    All the qualified candidates can apply Online to the post through the OPaL’s Website www.ompl.co.in from 19 December to 18 January 2020 being it the last date.

    For additional information candidates shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

