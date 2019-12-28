BSEB Physical Education & Health Instructor Ability Test Answer key 2019 Released on biharboardonline.com, Get Details

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    BSEB Answer Key 2019, Bihar Examination Board released answer key for Teachers Eligibility Test for Physical Education and Health. Candidates can check official website biharboardonline.com

    Answer key for TET (Teachers Eligibility Test) for Physical Education and Health Instructor has been released by the Bihar Examination Board (BSEB) on its official website.

    The official website of the Bihar Examination Board (BSEB) can be visited by the candidates who appeared for the Physical Education and Health Instructor Examination.

    Their official website is: www.biharboardonline.com

    This Physical Education and Health Instructor ability test was conducted by the BSEB on 16th December 2019. Candidates can also raise objections, if they have any, against the answer key of Bihar Physical Education and Health Instructor Ability Test 2019.

    Steps to check the answer key of Bihar Physical Education and Health Instructor Ability Test 2019 –

    • Go visit the official website of BSEB – biharboardonline.com
    • Click on the link that says ‘Physical Education and Health Instructor Ability Test 2019’ on the home page
    • This will take you to a new page of the BSEB website
    • There, choose the question set
    • *Your answer key of Bihar Physical Education and Health Instructor Ability Test 2019 will be displayed on the screen

    Candidates must go through the answer key thoroughly and match it with their attempt. In case of any discrepancy found, they can raise the objection. The objection must be raised in a specific format as mentioned in the official notification.

    Keep visiting the official website of Bihar Examination Board (BSEB) for more updates and timely information on BSEB Physical Education & Health Instructor Ability Test 2019 examination.

