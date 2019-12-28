SSC CGL 2018 Tentative Vacancies Released on ssc.nic.in; Check for more Details here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the notification for vacancies for Combined Graduate Level (CGL). Interested candidates can visit the official website which is ssc.nic.in to check the vacancy list.

The recruitment drive is to fill the vacancies for posts of Assistant Audit Officer Group B, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector, Assistant / Superintendent, Sub Inspectors, Divisional Accountant, Auditor, Senior Secretariat Assistant / upper Division Clerk, Tax Assistant in various departments.

The examination for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) will be conducted by SSC on 29th December 2019.

The examination for the Tier I for year 2018 was conducted from 04th June to 19th June 2019 and examination for the SSC CGL Tier II 2018 from 11th September to 13th September 2019.

Vacancy Details

Candidates can check below the vacancy details released by SSC:-

Posts General SC ST OBC Assistant Audit Officer Group B Gazetted 152 45 22 81 Assistant Section Officer – DoPT 482 143 72 258 Intelligence Bureau – Assistant Section Officer 20 0 5 9 Ministry of Railway – Assistant Section Officer 30 10 4 17 Ministry of External Affairs – Assistant Section Officer 45 14 7 24 Ministry of Defence- Assistant Section Officer 41 8 5 27 Ministry of Mines – Assistant /Superintendent 18 3 2 8 Central Board of Direct Taxes – Inspector of Income Tax (Revenue Department) 70 25 5 29 Controller General of Defence Accounts Department – Auditor 1557 462 231 832 National Technical Research Organization – Auditor 5 2 0 1 Assistant – Election Commission of India 11 4 2 5 Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology- Assistant 5 1 0 2 Central Administrative Tribunal – Assistant 2 0 0 2 Assistant – Central Passport Offices Ministry of External Affairs 12 2 0 3 Assistant – Ministry of tourism 3 1 0 1 Controller General Of Account – Junior Accountant 250 74 37 133

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for SSC CGL Examination

SSC CGL 2018 Tentative Vacancies Released on ssc.nic.in; Check for more Details here was last modified:

Read More