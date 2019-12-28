SSC CGL 2018 Tentative Vacancies Released on ssc.nic.in; Check for more Details here
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the notification for vacancies for Combined Graduate Level (CGL). Interested candidates can visit the official website which is ssc.nic.in to check the vacancy list.
The recruitment drive is to fill the vacancies for posts of Assistant Audit Officer Group B, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector, Assistant / Superintendent, Sub Inspectors, Divisional Accountant, Auditor, Senior Secretariat Assistant / upper Division Clerk, Tax Assistant in various departments.
The examination for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) will be conducted by SSC on 29th December 2019.
The examination for the Tier I for year 2018 was conducted from 04th June to 19th June 2019 and examination for the SSC CGL Tier II 2018 from 11th September to 13th September 2019.
Vacancy Details
Candidates can check below the vacancy details released by SSC:-
|Posts
|General
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|Assistant Audit Officer Group B Gazetted
|152
|45
|22
|81
|Assistant Section Officer – DoPT
|482
|143
|72
|258
|Intelligence Bureau – Assistant Section Officer
|20
|0
|5
|9
|Ministry of Railway – Assistant Section Officer
|30
|10
|4
|17
|Ministry of External Affairs – Assistant Section Officer
|45
|14
|7
|24
|Ministry of Defence- Assistant Section Officer
|41
|8
|5
|27
|Ministry of Mines – Assistant /Superintendent
|18
|3
|2
|8
|Central Board of Direct Taxes – Inspector of Income Tax (Revenue Department)
|70
|25
|5
|29
|Controller General of Defence Accounts Department – Auditor
|1557
|462
|231
|832
|National Technical Research Organization – Auditor
|5
|2
|0
|1
|Assistant – Election Commission of India
|11
|4
|2
|5
|Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology- Assistant
|5
|1
|0
|2
|Central Administrative Tribunal – Assistant
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Assistant – Central Passport Offices Ministry of External Affairs
|12
|2
|0
|3
|Assistant – Ministry of tourism
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Controller General Of Account – Junior Accountant
|250
|74
|37
|133
