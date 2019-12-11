Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 586 Vacancies, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and more detail

Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has published a notification calling out interested candidates for hiring for the post of Staff Nurse, Female Health Worker, MPHW, Pharmacist, X-Ray Technician, Lab technician, Pediatrician & Gynecologist (GUHP) and Medical Officer.

The candidates should note that the online application has already started and so the interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website. The application should be duly filled on or before 26th December 2019.

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total of 586 vacancies which are divided into the following posts

Gynaecologist 12 posts Paediatrician 12 posts Medical Officer 28 posts X-Ray Technician 12 posts Lab Technician 45 posts Pharmacist 20 posts Staff Nurse 73 posts Female Health Worker (FHW) 330 posts Multi-Purpose Health Worker (MPHW) 54 posts

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Pediatrician Post Graduate Diploma in Pediatrics or MD in Pediatrics X-Ray Technician B.Sc with Physics as one of the subjects, A certificate which indicates passing of the prescribed X-Ray technician training course from a recognized Institution of a Medical College in Gujarat State. Candidates with at least two years of experience will be given more preference i Gynaecologist (GUHP) MD in Gynecology/ Post Graduate Diploma in Gynecology

SALARY

For the Female Health Worker (FMW) and Multi-Purpose Health Worker the salary is Rs 19,000 to Rs 63,000

For the X-Ray Technician, the salary is Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400

The salary for the Medical Officer is Rs 53,100 to Rs 1,67,800

For the post of Pediatrician, Gynecologist the salary is Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700

HOW TO APPLY?

The candidates can visit the official website ahmedabadcity.gov.in

On reaching the homepage, the candidates can click on the link of the Advertisement “Advt No 14/2019-20 to 22/201920

After clicking on this link, the candidates can check the eligibility and then start with the application process

They can then fill the application form by entering all the necessary details and then finally make the fee payment

The candidates can finally click the submit button and take a print out of the application for future reference

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Recruitment 2019

Question: When is the last date to fill forms for AMC recruitment?

Answer: The last date is 26th December 2019

Question: Can the application form be filled through offline mode?

Answer: No, the mode of the application process can be done through online mode only

Question: What is the official website to get information about the AMC recruitment process?

Answer: The official website for getting updates on AMC recruitment process is www.ahmedabadcity.gov.in

Question: How many vacancies are available in the AMC recruitment 2019?

Answer: There are a total number of 586 vacancies.

