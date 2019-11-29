ICAR-NRCG Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Senior Research Fellow (SRF), Research Assistants and Young Professional-II Posts on 3rd December, Check here for more detail

The Indian Council for Agricultural Research is a body established under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, with the purpose of conducting research and applying it in the progress of agricultural practices in India. Among its 101 institutes, one of them is the National Research Council for Grapes. The council looks into the safe and proper production of grapes and undertakes research for the same.

The National Research Council for Grapes, also known as ICAR-NRCG, has announced a few vacancies on its website for which candidates can apply. It is, however, very important that the candidates to through the details of the vacancies.

ICAR-NRCG has announced that the recruitment drive will be conducted for a total of 9 vacancies. These are vacancies are available for various research assistant posts. One can make a note of the vacancy details which are as follows –

Senior Research Fellow (SRF): 1 vacancy

Research Assistants: 2 vacancies

Young Professional-II: 6 vacancies

The notification for the vacancies was announced on the 28th of November, 2019. In order to be selected in any of the above posts, candidates will have to appear for a walk-in-interview that will be conducted by the institute itself. The walk-in interview is scheduled to be conducted on 3rd December 2019.

Before appearing for the interview, it is advisable that the candidates go through the eligibility criteria stated in the job notification so that they can get a confirmation whether they are an ideal candidate for recruitment. If they fail to meet up the eligibility requirements, they will not be considered for the recruitment process.

The eligibility criteria for the different posts are as follows –

Senior Research Fellow

Sc. (Agriculture) in Food Technology/Horticulture/Post Harvest Technology from any recognised university.

Sc. (Agriculture) from any recognized university. OR

Master Degree in Food Technology/Horticulture/Post Harvest Technology with a Bachelor degree in Basic science

Candidates should have qualified NET with at least two years of research experience.

Candidates can apply only if they are 35 years (for men) or 40 years (for women).

Research Assistants

Sc./M.Tech. Degree in Agricultural Chemistry/Organic Chemistry/Bio-Chemistry/Agrochemicals and Pest Management/Food Technology and other such courses.

The minimum age for application is 21 years.

Maximum age of application is 40 years.

Young Professionals-II

Candidates should have a Post Graduate degree in the Agricultural Science/Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry/Agricultural Bio-Chemistry/Agricultural Economics or other subjects.

The minimum age for making the application is 21 years.

The maximum age for making the application is 40 years.

Once the candidates are sure that they are eligible, they must appear for the interview. One can take note of the venue where the interview will be conducted –

ICAR-National Research Centre for Grapes,

P.B. No.3,

Manjri Farm Post,

Solapur Road,

Pune – 412307,

Maharashtra.

According to the notification, candidates have to reach the institute by 9:30 am for the interview. If they do not reach on time, candidates might face problems and can even be disqualified from giving the interview.

