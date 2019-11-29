Akola DCC Bank Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Officer Grade I and II Posts at akoladccbank.com, Steps How to Apply

Remarkable 108 years of service has been provided by the bank, Akola DDC or Akola District Central Cooperative Bank Limited, which is notably the first district co-operative bank, in its home soil Maharashtra, as well as the entire country. The company has since been on the verge of providing great banking services to the entire nation. The Akola DDC bank has now issued notification regarding the recruitment process of banking officer and Junior Clerk posts. The last day of applying for the post is 10 December 2019.

Post vacancy details

The bank has issued vacancies for 3 categories. Students need to check the age limit, the qualification, and all the other details before applying for the post. Based on the educational qualifications they have, candidates can choose to apply for the post they are eligible. Also, note the scale of officer and pay scale from the official website of Akola DDC bank in order to find the job as per the compatibility and reward. The posts and the vacancies are as follows:

Banking Officer Grade-I : 15 Posts

15 Posts Banking Officer Grade-II : 30 Posts

: 30 Posts Junior Clerk: 30 Posts

Qualification required

For the post of Banking Officer Grade-I

Interested candidates must have job experience in a banking organization for this post, a minimum of 5 years. Educational qualifications must be of Post Graduation in MA (Economics)/M.Com/M.Sc./M.Tech. (Agri.) done from a reputed University with a scorecard of 50% Marks.

For the post of Banking Officer Grade-II

No need to possess any experience in working; however, Post Graduation in MA (Economics)/M.Com/M.Sc./M.Tech. (Agri.) done from a reputed University with a scorecard of 50% Marks.

For the post of Junior clerk

Graduates from any stream may apply for the job position, but it has to be done from a reputed University with a scorecard of 50% Marks. The mark relaxation will be provided to the students who have a qualification of post-graduation.

Procedure of application

The aspirants who wish to pursue the applications and wish to compete in order to secure a job in the same province, need to visit the official website of the bank and enrol online, following all the details mentioned. It must be noted that the candidate should read all the instructions with keen determination and then apply following all the details precisely.

Age barriers

For the junior clerk, the candidates must not be below the age of 20 and not be above the age of 28 years. For the grade II officer, the age limit is 28 to 35 and age barrier imposed on Grade E I is of 35 to 42, like effect on 1 November 2019.

