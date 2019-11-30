MAHAGENCO Jobs Notification 2019: Apply for Executive Chemist / Sr Chemist, Manager & Other Posts

The notification has been passed by MAHAGENCO for filling of Sr Chemist, Manager & Other Job Vacancies. The respective is a Government organization inviting online application from qualified candidates. There are around 122 vacancies which shall be filled through this recruitment.

The applications for MAHAGENCO Jobs 2019 will be acquired online on or before 18 Dec 2019.

Important Dates

Particulars Dates Commencement Date to Apply Online 28 Nov 2019 End Date to Apply Online 18 Dec 2019.

Eligibility-

Education Qualification-

OR D) Any higher professional qualification in Fire Services from the Government acknowledged university/institute

Fire Fighting Cadre

General-

Executive Chemist

The candidate shall hold a B.E. / B.Tech. Degree in Chemical Technology/ Engineering from a reputed University / Institute. OR M.Sc. in Chemistry (Organic / Inorganic) from a reputed University.

Sr Chemist

The candidate shall hold a B.E. / B.Tech. Degree in Chemical Technology/ Engineering from a reputed University / Institute. OR M.Sc. in Chemistry (Organic / Inorganic) from a reputed University. OR B.Sc. with chemistry to be one of the specializations.

Lab Chemist

The candidate shall hold an M.Sc. in Chemistry (Organic/Inorganic) from a reputed University / Institute. OR B.Sc. From a reputed University/Institute with Chemistry as one of the subjects.

Jr.Lab Chemist

The candidate shall hold an M.Sc. (Organic/Inorganic) Chemistry/B.Sc. From a reputed University / Institute with Chemistry as one of the subjects.

Information Technology Cadre

Programmer

The candidate shall hold a B.E. (Fire) From any recognized university/institute OR

E. / B. Tech./ AMIE graduate or graduate

Assistant Programmer

The candidate must have passed 10th Std. examination & passed Fireman Course (For fresh candidates’ regular course of 6-month duration & sponsored candidates 3 months duration course) conducted by:

(a) State Fire Training Center, Govt. of Maharashtra, Mumbai OR

(b) National Fire Academy, Vadodara, Gujarat State under the auspices of All India Institute of Local Self Govt, Mumbai OR

(c) Any Government/ Government recognized Institute / CISF/ Defense Services Dy.Chief Fire Officer

The candidate shall hold a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Engineering / Information Technology / Computer Science of a recognized University / Institute. OR three years Post Graduate Degree in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from an acknowledged University / Institute.

Driver cum Fire Engine Operator

The candidate shall hold a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Engineering / Information Technology / Computer Science of a recognized University / Institute. OR Three years Post Graduate Degree in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from a distinguished University / Institute. And 2. Knowledge of programming languages “C, C++, Java, .net, PHP” is essential. 3. The candidate should have minimum Proficient knowledge of M.S. Office SAP knowledge

Finance & Accounts Cadre

General Manager (F&A)

The candidate should be CA / ICWA final passed.

Asstt.General Manager (F&A)

The candidate should be CA / ICWA final passed.

Sr. Manager (F&A)

The candidate should be CA / ICWA final passed.

Manager (F&A)

The candidate should be CA / ICWA final passed.

Dy.Manager (F&A)

The candidate should be Inter CA / ICWA OR MBA (Finance) / M.Com.

Human Resource Cadre

Sr.Manager (HR)

The candidate shall hold a 1) Degree of a recognized University with two years full time or three years part-time Post Graduate Degree in Business Administration (MBA)/ Management Studies (MMS)/ Personnel Management (MPM) with specialization in Human Resources Management / Development / Personnel Management from a University acknowledged by UGC or Institute approved by AICTE.

(2) The candidate should have minimum Computer Literacy Proficient in M.S. Office

Dy.Manager (HR)

The candidate shall hold a Degree of a recognized University with two years full time or three years part-time Post Graduate Degree in Business Administration (MBA) / Management Studies (MMS) / Personnel Management (MPM) with specialization in Human Resources Management / Development / Personnel Management from a University acknowledged by UGC or Institute approved. 2) The candidate should have minimum Computer Literacy Proficient in M.S. Office

