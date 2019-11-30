MAHAGENCO Jobs Notification 2019: Apply for Executive Chemist / Sr Chemist, Manager & Other Posts
The notification has been passed by MAHAGENCO for filling of Sr Chemist, Manager & Other Job Vacancies. The respective is a Government organization inviting online application from qualified candidates. There are around 122 vacancies which shall be filled through this recruitment.
The applications for MAHAGENCO Jobs 2019 will be acquired online on or before 18 Dec 2019.
Important Dates
|Particulars
|Dates
|Commencement Date to Apply Online
|28 Nov 2019
|End Date to Apply Online
|18 Dec 2019.
Eligibility-
Education Qualification-
Fire Fighting Cadre
- General-
Executive Chemist
The candidate shall hold a B.E. / B.Tech. Degree in Chemical Technology/ Engineering from a reputed University / Institute. OR M.Sc. in Chemistry (Organic / Inorganic) from a reputed University.
Sr Chemist
The candidate shall hold a B.E. / B.Tech. Degree in Chemical Technology/ Engineering from a reputed University / Institute. OR M.Sc. in Chemistry (Organic / Inorganic) from a reputed University. OR B.Sc. with chemistry to be one of the specializations.
Lab Chemist
The candidate shall hold an M.Sc. in Chemistry (Organic/Inorganic) from a reputed University / Institute. OR B.Sc. From a reputed University/Institute with Chemistry as one of the subjects.
Jr.Lab Chemist
The candidate shall hold an M.Sc. (Organic/Inorganic) Chemistry/B.Sc. From a reputed University / Institute with Chemistry as one of the subjects.
- Information Technology Cadre
Programmer
Assistant Programmer
The candidate shall hold a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Engineering / Information Technology / Computer Science of a recognized University / Institute. OR three years Post Graduate Degree in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from an acknowledged University / Institute.
The candidate shall hold a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Engineering / Information Technology / Computer Science of a recognized University / Institute. OR Three years Post Graduate Degree in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from a distinguished University / Institute. And 2. Knowledge of programming languages “C, C++, Java, .net, PHP” is essential. 3. The candidate should have minimum Proficient knowledge of M.S. Office SAP knowledge
- Finance & Accounts Cadre
General Manager (F&A)
The candidate should be CA / ICWA final passed.
Asstt.General Manager (F&A)
The candidate should be CA / ICWA final passed.
Sr. Manager (F&A)
The candidate should be CA / ICWA final passed.
Manager (F&A)
The candidate should be CA / ICWA final passed.
Dy.Manager (F&A)
The candidate should be Inter CA / ICWA OR MBA (Finance) / M.Com.
- Human Resource Cadre
Sr.Manager (HR)
The candidate shall hold a 1) Degree of a recognized University with two years full time or three years part-time Post Graduate Degree in Business Administration (MBA)/ Management Studies (MMS)/ Personnel Management (MPM) with specialization in Human Resources Management / Development / Personnel Management from a University acknowledged by UGC or Institute approved by AICTE.
(2) The candidate should have minimum Computer Literacy Proficient in M.S. Office
Dy.Manager (HR)
The candidate shall hold a Degree of a recognized University with two years full time or three years part-time Post Graduate Degree in Business Administration (MBA) / Management Studies (MMS) / Personnel Management (MPM) with specialization in Human Resources Management / Development / Personnel Management from a University acknowledged by UGC or Institute approved. 2) The candidate should have minimum Computer Literacy Proficient in M.S. Office