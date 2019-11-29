More than 100 students placed in less than 60 days at SDMIMD, Mysore!

Change is an inevitable part of life. More than 50% of the occupations at present will not exist by 2025. In this context, maintaining applicability in management education is quite challenging. SDMIMD has grown in reputation over the past 25 years.

SDMIMD is looked up by the industry as a place where they can find talents that are intellectually capable and high on integrity. The evidence of this is found in the Institute achieving 100% placement every year.

The system which the institute has adopted helps students in meeting the challenging and demanding requirement of the industries including academic excellence, corporate exposure and self-empowerment. This has been valuable boost for the students in their careers and has influenced them adjust to the corporate world easily. This year is very important since the college is in the midst of celebrating its silver jubilee.

The Placement Process

Companies send a detailed job description with the information related to compensation and location of job. The same is circulated to the students by the Placement Committee, basis on which interested students apply for the position(s). In order that the students get clarity regarding the company profile, position and compensation offered and other relevant information, companies make a pre-placement presentation (PPT).

Summer Internship Program

The institute has a summer internship program which each student has to undertake between the months of April and May so that they get exposure to the corporate world. A committee managed by the students work under the guidance of faculty to bring the best companies. A pre-placement offer or PPO, after the summer internship project is a well accepted job offer before final placements. Before the commencement of the actual placement season the firms, can inform the Institute their decision to offer the PPOs

Final Placement summary of 2017-2019 batch

SDMIMD achieved 100% placements for the 2017-2019 batch. Few of the top companies from different corporate sectors that have hired students through campus placements include:

Infosys, TCS, Oracle, Odessa Technologies, Mindtree from IT

Ujjivan SF Bank, Suryoday SF Bank, Bharat Financial Inclusion

Samastha, Spandana Spoorthi, ESAF Microfinance from small finance bank/ micro-finance

HDFC Ltd., Mahindra Finance

ICICI Securities from financial services / Federal Bank and ICICI from BFSI Sector

Feedback Consulting and Bridge i2i from Consulting/ Analytics Etc.

Placements for 2018-2020 Batch

Placements in SDMIMD for the batch are in full swing with Over 100 plus students already been placed and still more companies are on the pipeline. The Placements started in the month of September with companies like Infosys, Deloitte, HDFC bank, Ujjivan Small finance bank, Federal bank, TCS, Morgan Stanley etc.

More than 100 students placed in less than 60 days at SDMIMD, Mysore! was last modified:

Read More