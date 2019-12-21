Lucknow University and Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Arbi-Farsi University Cancels Exams Scheduled on Friday Amid Violent Protests against CAA

The CAB winds have also attacked Lucknow University and Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Arbi-Farsi University (KMCFU) which lead to the cancellation of all the examinations that were scheduled on Friday due to “inevitable reasons”. The main and crucial reason is believed to be due to the ongoing violent protests in the city against the CAA.

The examination includes LLB (Bachelor of Law) and LLM (Master of Law) that were programmed for December 20 will now be carried on December 30, 2019. Also, the KMCFU, Btech, and Ph.D. courses have been discontinued until additional notice.

The fresh calendar for the examinations shall be updated on the University’s website which was confirmed by the Vice-Chancellor Mahrukh Mirza.

The University of Lucknow has declared the admissions to Ph.D. courses. And the process is likely to commence from December 20, Friday. All the enthusiastic and qualified candidates can apply for the same through the official website- http://www.lkouniv.ac.in.

The seats in each faculty include

Arts 243 seats

Science 144 seats,

Commerce 41 seats, in

Law 38 seats

Also, Lalit Kal Faculty of the University had 5seats in Education and 7 seats are accessible. The University has chosen to estimate the Ph.D. admission test in the ratio of 70 (written test) and 30 (oral exam).

Additionally, were general and the OBC category students are anticipated to pay Rs 2,000 as the application fee while the special category i.e. reserved category is supposed to pay Rs 1,000 as the application fee.

The Ph.D. program will be for the least duration of 3 years, including the course work and a culmination of 6 years from the date of admission.

For additional details, candidates shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

