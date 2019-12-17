CAA Protests: IGNOU Examination Centre shifted from Jamia Milia

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is one of the most reputed open universities in India and allows numerous candidates to pursue their degree courses through distance learning mode. As the Term End Exams (TEE) are going on, the students are busy with their preparations.

IGNOU organises the TEE at various venues in the country including the Jamia Milia Islamia University. But there is an unforeseen situation which has created a problem for the students of IGNOU.

As per the official notification pertaining to the IGNOU Term End Exam, due to the violent clashes between the students of Jamia Milia University and the police force, the examination venue is being shifted from Jamia Milia.

As per the latest reports, the new examination venue for the IGNOU Term End Exam will be Guru Nanak Garib Niwaj Education School, Greater Kailash-II, New Delhi.

As per the official notification published on the official website of IGNOU @ www.ignou.ac.in, the students who were supposed to report at Jamia Milia University for their IGNOU Term End Exam should now report to the new venue at Guru Nanak Garib Niwaj Education School, Gurudwara Nanaksar Complex, Opposite M-41, Greater Kailash-II, New Delhi.

The dates and timings of the examinations will remain the same. The new venue is near the Greater Kailash Metro Station and is hence easily accessible for the students. The dates for the IGNOU Term End Exam are from 2nd December 2019 to 3rd January 2020.

All the students whose venue was at Jamia Milia University, should download their revised admit cards immediately and take a printout of the same.

Under no circumstances will any student be allowed to appear for the examination if he/she does not have a valid ID proof along with a printout of the admit card.

The admit card is readily available on the official exam website of IGNOU @ www.ignouhall.ignou.ac.in and can be downloaded by following the below-mentioned steps: –

Log-on to the official exam website of IGNOU @ ignouhall.ignou.ac.in

Now, on the home page, locate the link “Hall Ticket for December Term End Examination.”

This will open a new page on your screen where you will be prompted for the 9 digit enrolment number and select your program. Follow the instructions specified and then click on the submit button.

Your admit card will be visible on the screen now. Download and take a printout to be carried on the day of the exam.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – CAA Protests

Question: Which is the new venue for IGNOU December Term End Exam?

Answer: The new venue is Guru Nanak Garib Niwaj Education School, Gurudwara Nanaksar Complex, Opposite M-41, Greater Kailash-II, New Delhi.

Question: What are the dates on which the December Term End Exam will be organised?

Answer: The December Term-end exams started on 2nd December 2019 and will continue till 3rd January 2020.

Question: From where can I download the revised hall ticket?

Answer: The new admit card is readily available on the official exam website of IGNOU @ www.ignouhall.ignou.ac.in

Question: Which is the official website of IGNOU?

Answer: The official website of IGNOU is www.ignou.ac.in.

CAA Protests: IGNOU Examination Centre shifted from Jamia Milia was last modified:

Read More