DRDO CVRDE Recruitment 2019: Apply for 12 Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Posts at rac.gov.in, Check here for Important Dates

The notification has been passed by DRDO Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE) inviting applications for the Junior Research Fellow (JRF) posts. Enthusiastic candidates can apply for DRDO Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 11 January 2020 being it the last date.

Important Date:

Particulars Date The end Date for Online applications: 11 January 2020

Vacancy Details

Mechanical Engineering: 03 Posts

Electrical and Electronics Engineering: 04 Posts

Electronics and Communication Engineering: 03 Posts

Computer Science Engineering: 01 Post

Aeronautical Engineering: 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should hold a B.E/B.Tech in Ist Division from a distinguished university with a valid GATE score. (OR) The candidate should be an M.E/M. Tech with Ist Division both at the Graduate and Post Graduate level.Also foreign university candidate must present their equivalent certificate from the ‘Association of Indian University, Delhi).

How to Apply?

Enthusiastic candidates can apply for DRDO Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 11 January 2020.

Requirements-

The candidate must register online at the RAC website (https://rac.gov.in)

After successful registration, the candidates should log in and fill the online application form before the end date of the advertisement.

It is advisable to update the necessary certificates

The application fee payment (if not exempted) and lock the application before submission of the same.

in case the applicants are in regular service whether permanent or temporary will be expected to produce a “No Objection Certificate” (NOC) from the Cadre Controlling Authority/Present Employer.

It is also advisable to retain a copy of the completed application (PDF format) following the locking of the application form. For additional information check the notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

DRDO CVRDE Recruitment 2019: Apply for 12 Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Posts at rac.gov.in, Check here for Important Dates was last modified:

Read More